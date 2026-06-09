GeoComm and LandTech Collaborate to Strengthen Indoor Mapping for Public Safety and Critical Environments

The partnership combines GeoComm's public safety grade location intelligence with LandTech's engineering, surveying, GIS, and reality-capture expertise to help organizations turn building and infrastructure data into actionable location intelligence.

ST. CLOUD, Minn., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoComm, the nation's leader in public safety location intelligence, today announced a collaboration with LandTech Consultants, a civil engineering and geospatial services firm providing engineering, surveying, GIS, and reality-capture solutions.

LandTech

The collaboration is designed to help organizations make indoor and infrastructure data more accurate, accessible, and useful in critical environments. By combining GeoComm's public safety grade indoor mapping and location intelligence capabilities with LandTech's experience in geospatial data, field data collection, and reality capture, the companies can support customers that need reliable location information for emergency response, facility operations, infrastructure planning, and asset management.

For public safety agencies, municipalities, utilities, transportation organizations, schools, campuses, and other asset-intensive environments, accurate indoor and infrastructure data can improve situational awareness and support better operational decisions. The GeoComm and LandTech collaboration helps organizations move beyond static or disconnected building data by turning field-collected data into operational location intelligence needed to manage complex spaces more effectively.

"Accurate indoor mapping starts with trusted data," said Jody Sayre, VP of Business Development & Strategic Partnership Alliances of GeoComm. "LandTech's experience in geospatial data, surveying, and reality capture complements GeoComm's focus on public safety grade location intelligence. Together, we can help organizations create stronger indoor mapping foundations for safety, operations, and asset visibility."

LandTech brings more than 35 years of experience supporting municipalities, utilities, transportation agencies, and institutions with accurate data and practical insight to improve planning, design, and operations. Its integrated service offering connects advanced data capture, including LiDAR, 3D laser scanning, drones, GIS, and surveying technologies, with downstream applications such as asset management, BIM integration, facility operations, and infrastructure planning.

"We're excited to partner with GeoComm to support the growing need for accurate, accessible location data in critical environments," said Christopher M. Lorrain, P.E., President of LandTech Consultants. "Combining GeoComm's expertise in public safety location intelligence with LandTech's experience in geospatial data and reality capture creates new opportunities to deliver reliable, real-world information that supports better decision-making."

The partnership also supports GeoComm's broader effort to make indoor mapping more scalable for customers and partners. By pairing GeoComm's location intelligence platform with LandTech's field-to-GIS expertise, the companies can help organizations create stronger data foundations for indoor mapping, emergency response planning, infrastructure management, and long-term operational visibility.

Together, GeoComm and LandTech are positioned to help organizations move from complex spatial data to actionable location intelligence. For customers managing critical facilities and infrastructure, that means clearer indoor context, more reliable data foundations, and better information to support safety, operations, and planning.

About LandTech Consultants

LandTech Consultants is a civil engineering and geospatial services firm providing engineering, surveying, GIS, reality capture, and digital twin solutions. For over 35 years, LandTech has supported municipalities, utilities, transportation agencies, and institutions with accurate data and practical insight to improve planning, design, and operations. By integrating field data with geospatial technologies, LandTech helps clients make more informed decisions and manage infrastructure more effectively. Learn more at landtechinc.com

About GeoComm

For over 30 years, GeoComm has been the trusted leader in public safety, delivering advanced location intelligence to help protect over 100 million people nationwide. Our Public Safety Grade solutions empower 9-1-1, emergency response teams, and school safety leaders with accurate, real-time location data - ensuring the right information is delivered to the right people at the right time. From local to statewide and military agencies, to schools and campuses across the country, GeoComm is the nation's leader in enhancing both public and school safety. Learn more at GeoComm.com.

SOURCE GeoComm, Inc