GeoComm Launches Map Converter to Accelerate the Conversion of Static Floorplans into Response Ready Indoor GIS Data

New public safety grade solution accelerates static floorplan-to-GIS conversion, helping public safety, school safety, healthcare, and critical infrastructure organizations improve situational awareness, coordination, and response readiness

ST. CLOUD, Minn., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoComm, leading provider of public safety grade location data and mapping solutions, today announced GeoComm Map Converter, a new solution designed to help organizations accelerate the transformation of static floorplans into trusted indoor GIS data, enabling faster response, stronger coordination, and improved situational awareness across mission-critical environments.

As organizations increasingly rely on indoor mapping to support emergency response and daily operations, many still depend on static PDFs and manual conversion processes. These fragmented workflows make it difficult to maintain current indoor maps, share information across systems, and operationalize location data when visibility and coordination matter most.

GeoComm Map Converter changes that. The solution converts vector PDF, DWG, and DXF floorplans into structured, GIS-ready indoor data through automated workflows and patented mapping technology, dramatically reducing the time, effort, and specialized resources while delivering consistent, high-quality, trusted outputs.

"When an emergency happens, responders don't need floorplans—they need actionable location intelligence," said TJ Kennedy, President and CEO of GeoComm. "Map Converter bridges the gap between static building drawings and real-world operations, giving organizations the ability to quickly create accurate indoor maps that drive faster decisions, better coordination, and ultimately safer outcomes."

In emergency response, even seconds have a measurable impact. GeoComm's analysis shows that reducing indoor search and routing time by just 30–90 seconds per incident can significantly improve response efficiency, coordination, and outcomes.

Unlike static floorplans or generic mapping tools, GeoComm Map Converter is purpose-built for mission-critical environments where indoor location data must be accurate, usable, and interoperable. The solution supports Esri and open GIS standards, helping organizations operationalize indoor mapping data across emergency response systems, safety applications, facilities operations, and partner ecosystems.

"Organizations have spent years managing floorplans that can't be operationalized," said Kennedy. Map Converter removes that barrier, dramatically reducing the time and cost required to produce high-quality indoor GIS data."

GeoComm Map Converter helps organizations responsible for complex buildings, campuses, and multi-site environments to modernize indoor mapping and scale with confidence. From emergency response and school safety to healthcare and critical infrastructure operations, the solution ensures teams have accurate, accessible indoor location data when and where it's needed most.

Built on more than 30 years of mission-critical GIS and emergency response expertise, GeoComm Map Converter reflects GeoComm's continued focus on helping organizations operationalize trusted location data and maps across the systems and workflows that support public safety.

For more information about GeoComm Map Converter please contact Jody Sayre at [email protected]

About GeoComm

GeoComm is the leading provider of public safety grade location data and maps that mission-critical software platforms and safety agencies depend on. From GIS data management to 9-1-1, outdoor, and indoor mapping, GeoComm helps organizations improve coordination, situational awareness, and decision-making during critical operations. For over 30 years, GeoComm has helped agencies, emergency responders, schools, and technology partners strengthen how they locate incidents, visualize critical information, and coordinate response. By bringing trusted location intelligence into the systems agencies and responders rely on every day, GeoComm helps ensure the right people have the right location context when it matters most.

SOURCE GeoComm, Inc