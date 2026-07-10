GeoComm and geoConvergence Announce Partnership to Support the Future of Indoor Mapping

Partnership highlights the increasing role of accurate indoor maps, GIS data, and public safety grade location intelligence in emergency response, school safety, and facility operations.

ST. CLOUD, Minn., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoComm, the nation's leader in public safety grade location intelligence, today announced a new partnership with geoConvergence, a GIS consulting firm based in Bloomington, Indiana.

geoConvergence

The partnership supports GeoComm's continued work to help organizations improve indoor mapping, GIS data readiness, and location intelligence for public safety, school safety, facility operations, and emergency response. geoConvergence brings additional GIS and Esri technology experience to the relationship, supporting shared efforts to increase awareness of how accurate indoor maps and GIS data can help organizations make more informed operational decisions.

GeoComm offers indoor mapping, GIS data, and location intelligence solutions designed for mission-critical environments. As organizations continue to look for better ways to manage indoor spatial data and improve location awareness, relationships with GIS-focused partners like geoConvergence create additional opportunities to introduce customers to GeoComm's public safety grade solutions.

"Indoor mapping is becoming an essential part of how public safety, schools, campuses, and facilities prepare for and respond to emergencies," said Jody Sayre, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnership Alliances at GeoComm. "By partnering with geoConvergence, GeoComm is strengthening its connection to the broader GIS and Esri community while creating additional opportunities to bring public safety grade indoor mapping and location intelligence solutions to organizations that need accurate, practical, and scalable location data."

The partnership reflects a shared understanding of the growing importance of indoor GIS, enterprise mapping, and accurate location intelligence. For GeoComm, the relationship supports continued market education around public safety grade indoor mapping and creates additional opportunities to engage organizations that are already evaluating GIS, Esri technology, facility mapping, or emergency response readiness.

For organizations evaluating indoor mapping and GIS needs, the partnership provides another connection point to GeoComm's expertise in public safety grade location intelligence. GeoComm's solutions help customers develop, maintain, and use indoor maps and GIS data in ways that support emergency response planning, school and campus safety, facility readiness, and operational decision-making.

"We're excited to partner with GeoComm to advance the adoption of digital twins and indoor mapping across critical facilities and infrastructure," said Prem Radhakrishnan, CEO and Founder of geoConvergence. "Combining GeoComm's expert public safety grade location intelligence with geoConvergence's capabilities in indoor mapping, reality capture, and digital twin solutions creates a powerful foundation for delivering accurate, accessible, and actionable spatial information. Together, we can help organizations improve situational awareness, support emergency response, and make more informed operational decisions."

Through this relationship, GeoComm and geoConvergence can identify opportunities where GeoComm's public safety grade location data and maps align with customer needs. This includes organizations seeking to:

Improve indoor map accuracy and usability.

Strengthen GIS data readiness for public safety and facility use cases.

Support emergency response, school safety, campus safety, and facility planning.

Better understand how indoor GIS data can support operational workflows.

Explore scalable approaches to managing indoor maps and location information.

The partnership reinforces GeoComm's commitment to helping organizations access trusted location intelligence for public safety, school safety, campus safety, and facility operations. By working with organizations like geoConvergence, GeoComm continues to create new ways for customers to discover solutions that support safer, more informed operations.

About GeoComm

GeoComm provides public safety grade location data and maps that technology partners embed to bring operational context and trusted location intelligence into critical workflows. Through indoor and outdoor mapping, flexible integrations, and actively maintained data, GeoComm helps partners strengthen their platforms with better operational context and shared situational awareness. Together, these capabilities help partners deliver the shared operational picture agencies, organizations, and responders need, supporting faster, more informed decisions across critical operations. Learn more at www.geocomm.com.

About geoConvergence

geoConvergence is a geospatial technology firm specializing in digital twins, indoor mapping, and advanced GIS solutions for federal, state, local, and commercial organizations. The company helps clients turn complex spatial data into accurate, accessible, and actionable information that supports more informed operational decision-making. With deep expertise spanning enterprise architecture, custom ArcGIS development, and long-term system support, geoConvergence delivers end-to-end solutions built to address complex spatial challenges. As an Esri Gold Business Partner, geoConvergence combines technical depth with a practical, client-focused approach to delivering lasting results. Learn more at geoconvergence.com

SOURCE GeoComm, Inc