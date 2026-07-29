GeoComm and Pulsiam Partner to Bring Trusted Location Intelligence into Public Safety Dispatch

Partnership connects public safety grade indoor and outdoor maps with CAD and emergency management workflows to support faster, more informed response.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. and LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoComm, a leader in public safety grade location intelligence, and Pulsiam, a global provider of computer-aided dispatch and emergency management software, today announced a partnership to bring more accurate and actionable location information into the dispatch and response workflows public safety agencies use every day.

Pulsiam

Through the partnership, GeoComm's public safety grade indoor and outdoor maps and location intelligence will strengthen Pulsiam's browser-based SafetyNet One® suite, including its computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile response, emergency management, and command-and-control capabilities.

The combined capabilities will enable emergency communications centers to identify, confirm, visualize, and communicate incident locations while delivering actionable location information to dispatchers, incident commanders, emergency managers, and field responders throughout an emergency.

This shared operational picture will reduce location uncertainty, improve coordination, and support faster, more informed decision-making as an incident moves from the first emergency call through dispatch, incident management, and field response.

"Location is the foundation of every emergency response, but its value depends on whether public safety professionals can access and act on it within the systems they already use," said Jody Sayre, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnership Alliances at GeoComm. "Our partnership with Pulsiam brings together deep expertise in location intelligence, computer-aided dispatch, and emergency management to help agencies more clearly understand where an incident is occurring and coordinate the appropriate response."

Call takers and dispatchers must quickly determine where an incident is occurring, understand the surrounding environment, identify the right resources, and communicate reliable information to responding personnel. When location information is incomplete, inconsistent, or disconnected from operational workflows, agencies may spend valuable time resolving uncertainty.

GeoComm helps address that challenge by providing trusted location data, indoor and outdoor maps, and flexible integration capabilities designed for public safety operations. Within Pulsiam's SafetyNet One® environment, that location intelligence can give personnel greater context as incidents develop, supporting a more consistent operational picture across emergency communications centers, command teams, and field response.

Pulsiam's configurable SafetyNet One® platform enables agencies to manage incident information across CAD, records management, mobile response, emergency management, and command-and-control operations. GeoComm's location intelligence strengthens those workflows by helping personnel identify and understand incident locations, visualize relevant surroundings, and communicate actionable information across the response lifecycle.

Together, GeoComm and Pulsiam are addressing one of emergency response's most fundamental challenges: ensuring that critical location information stays accessible and useful as an incident moves from the first call to dispatch, incident command, and field operations. This connected approach helps agencies turn location information into coordinated action rather than treating mapping and response systems as separate operational functions.

The partnership also reflects both companies' commitment to scalable and interoperable public safety technology. By aligning location intelligence with CAD, emergency management, mobile response, and command-and-control workflows, GeoComm and Pulsiam are helping agencies make critical information available to the right personnel at the right time.

"Public safety agencies need technology that helps them turn critical information into coordinated action," said Holly Blanks, Director of Global Business Development at Pulsiam. "GeoComm's expertise in public safety grade location intelligence strengthens our ability to provide dispatchers, emergency managers, and responders with the context they need to manage complex incidents and serve their communities effectively."

GeoComm and Pulsiam will continue working together to help public safety agencies strengthen operational awareness, improve information sharing, and support more coordinated emergency response.

About GeoComm

GeoComm provides public safety grade location data and maps that technology partners embed to bring operational context and trusted location intelligence into critical workflows. Through indoor and outdoor mapping, flexible integrations, and actively maintained data, GeoComm helps partners strengthen their platforms with better operational context and shared situational awareness. Together, these capabilities help partners deliver the shared operational picture agencies, organizations, and responders need, supporting faster, more informed decisions across critical operations. Learn more at geocomm.com.

About Pulsiam

Pulsiam is a leading provider of mission-critical incident management and public safety software, serving agencies around the world for over 35 years. Its flagship platform, SafetyNet One, empowers emergency responders, security teams, and critical infrastructure operators with real-time situational awareness, robust analytics, and seamless integration capabilities. Learn more at pulsiam.com.

SOURCE GeoComm, Inc