GeoComm and SkyfireAI Bring Actionable Location Intelligence to Drone as First Responder Operations

GeoComm DFR Routing connects emergency calls to SkyfireAI drone operations, providing response-ready location intelligence and operational context from dispatch through field response.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. and HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoComm, a leader in public safety-grade location intelligence, and SkyfireAI, an AI-native autonomy company for Drone as First Responder (DFR), defense, and critical infrastructure operations, today announced the use of GeoComm DFR Routing within SkyfireAI's Drone as First Responder operations. The collaboration helps public safety agencies direct drones to emergency incidents with greater location certainty and a clearer operational picture.

SKYFIRE AI

The announcement advances the companies' partnership around a critical operational challenge: connecting emergency incident information to autonomous drone response using actionable location intelligence. GeoComm introduced DFR Routing at the NENA 2026 Annual Conference & Expo in Columbus, Ohio, as a solution designed specifically to support the routing and location needs of emerging DFR workflows.

DFR programs provide agencies with rapid aerial awareness before ground responders arrive, but an effective response depends on more than launching a drone quickly. Coordinates identify a point on a map but often lack the building, access route, campus, and surrounding context needed to support informed decision-making during an emergency.

GeoComm DFR Routing transforms emergency incident location information into response-ready location intelligence for drone deployment. Built on GeoComm's public safety-grade indoor and outdoor maps and location intelligence, the solution supports the routing needs of DFR operations while helping maintain operational context throughout the response lifecycle.

SkyfireAI provides AI-powered mission planning, autonomous multi-ship operations, remote flight services, and turnkey Drone as First Responder capabilities. The platform combines intelligent mission planning with interactive 3D line-of-sight analysis, terrain awareness, and operational automation to help agencies deploy drones with greater speed, confidence, and situational awareness.

Rose Bentley, Chief Operating Officer at GeoComm:

"Public safety agencies need more than fast drone deployments. They need confidence that the drone is responding to the right location with the right operational context. DFR Routing helps connect emergency calls to aerial response, giving telecommunicators, drone operators, and responders a more complete picture from the start."

Don Mathis, Co-founder and CEO of SkyfireAI:

"Every second matters during an emergency, but speed only creates value when responders have the right information to act on. GeoComm's location intelligence strengthens the operational picture our platform delivers, helping agencies launch with greater confidence, understand the environment before they arrive, and make better decisions from the first 9-1-1 call through mission completion. That's exactly the kind of partnership that helps public safety agencies save lives and scale Drone as First Responder programs."

Together, the companies help maintain a connected operational picture from the initial 9-1-1 call through drone deployment, aerial assessment, and ground response. This continuity gives telecommunicators, drone operators, command personnel, and field responders clearer situational awareness as an incident unfolds.

SkyfireAI provides turnkey Drone as First Responder capabilities, including AI-powered mission planning, autonomous flight operations, remote flight operations, and full implementation. GeoComm provides the public safety-grade location data, indoor and outdoor maps, and DFR-specific routing intelligence needed to support accurate, coordinated emergency response.

About GeoComm

GeoComm provides public safety grade location data and maps that technology partners embed to bring operational context and actionable location information into critical workflows. Through indoor and outdoor mapping, flexible integrations, and actively maintained data, GeoComm helps partners strengthen their platforms with response-ready intelligence and shared situational awareness. Together, these capabilities help partners deliver the connected operational picture agencies, organizations, and responders need, supporting faster, more informed decisions across critical operations. Learn more at geocomm.com

About SkyfireAI

SkyfireAI is a U.S.-based AI company building a dual-use, AI-native platform for autonomous multi-ship drone operations and robotic systems. Its tools help public safety, defense, and critical-infrastructure organizations plan, manage, and execute complex missions with greater situational awareness and operational efficiency. SkyfireAI is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

SOURCE GeoComm, Inc