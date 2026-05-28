GeoComm Announces Partnership with The Geospatial Group to Strengthen Public Safety GIS and Location Intelligence Support

Partnership brings together GeoComm's Public-Safety-Grade location intelligence with The Geospatial Group's GIS consulting, integration, and custom mapping expertise

ST. CLOUD, Minn., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoComm, the nation's leader in Public-Safety-Grade location intelligence, today announced a new partnership with The Geospatial Group, a Mississippi-based GIS and IT consulting firm serving federal, state, and local agencies throughout the Southeast U.S. and supporting remote delivery nationwide.

The Geospatial Group

Through this partnership, GeoComm and The Geospatial Group will work together to help public safety agencies turn fragmented GIS data into reliable, operational intelligence that improves response coordination, decision-making, and real-world outcomes. The collaboration is designed to support agencies as they modernize mapping workflows, improve spatial data management, and prepare for increasingly location-driven emergency response environments.

The Geospatial Group brings more than 30 years of GIS and IT consulting experience, with services spanning GIS infrastructure, data processing and management, digital mapping, application development, and lifecycle support. Their work supports state and local government, public safety agencies, utilities, and enterprise organizations with practical geospatial solutions that help improve operational workflows, strengthen data usability, and turn spatial information into actionable insight.

"Public safety agencies don't just need better data; they need data they can trust and use in real-time," said Jody Sayre, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnership Alliances of GeoComm. "By combining our Public-Safety-Grade location intelligence with The Geospatial Group's integration and application expertise, we can help agencies move faster from data to decision-making in critical moments."

The partnership aligns GeoComm's focus on accurate, real-time public safety location data with The Geospatial Group's experience implementing enterprise GIS solutions, custom web mapping applications, data migration, GIS integration, and tailored geospatial applications. Together, GeoComm and The Geospatial Group provide a more complete solution combining trusted public safety data, platform capabilities, and operational experience with custom integration and application development. This allows agencies to move more quickly from data preparation to real-world operational use.

The Geospatial Group's Public Safety Division develops GIS solutions that support emergency response agencies through data management, system interoperability, mapping, analysis, and CAD compatibility. Its public safety work includes integrated mapping services, address data management, floor plan scanning and integration, analytic dashboards, and automatic vehicle locator tracking.

"Partnering with GeoComm represents a great opportunity to further strengthen public safety through GIS. We're looking forward to working together to help agencies operate more efficiently and respond with confidence." Gary Hennington, President & CEO, The Geospatial Group.

For public safety agencies, the partnership supports a practical need: turning geospatial data into trusted operational intelligence. As agencies continue investing in Next Generation 9-1-1, CAD interoperability, school safety, indoor mapping, and emergency response workflows, accurate and accessible GIS data is becoming increasingly critical to response coordination and decision-making.

The Geospatial Group's custom application capabilities further strengthen the partnership. Its applications division develops custom web and desktop applications designed around usability and problem-solving, while its GIS services help organizations clean, transform, integrate, and analyze spatial datasets.

About The Geospatial Group

The Geospatial Group is a Mississippi-based team of Geographic Information Systems and IT professionals providing scalable, secure geospatial and technology solutions. With more than 30 years of GIS and IT consulting experience, The Geospatial Group serves federal, state, and local agencies throughout the Southeast U.S., with remote delivery options available nationwide. The company provides GIS infrastructure, data processing and management, digital mapping, application development, public safety GIS solutions, and lifecycle support to help organizations turn spatial data into actionable insight. Learn more at thegeospatialgroup.com.

About GeoComm

For over 30 years, GeoComm has been the trusted leader in public safety, delivering advanced location intelligence to help protect over 100 million people nationwide. Our Public-Safety-Grade solutions empower 9-1-1, emergency response teams, and school safety leaders with accurate, real-time location data - ensuring the right information is delivered to the right people at the right time. From local to statewide and military agencies, to schools and campuses across the country, GeoComm is the nation's leader in enhancing both public and school safety. Learn more at GeoComm.com.

SOURCE GeoComm, Inc