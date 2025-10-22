GeoComm Appoints TJ Kennedy as CEO to Lead Next Chapter in Public Safety Innovation

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoComm, today announced new executive leadership to accelerate its transformation as the nation's most trusted provider of public safety GIS and indoor mapping. TJ Kennedy has been named Chief Executive Officer bringing decades of expertise to advance GeoComm's mission of delivering life-saving location intelligence for first responders, schools, and communities nationwide.

Chief Executive Officer, GeoComm. Former President, FirstNet; recognized leader in public safety and mission-critical communications.

After serving as CEO since 2023, Jeff Liebl will depart GeoComm. Under his leadership, the company strengthened its position as a trusted partner to public safety agencies and advanced the role of GIS and indoor mapping in emergency response.

"We thank Jeff for his vision and steady leadership over the past three years, during which GeoComm expanded its solutions and built meaningful partnerships with agencies across the country," said John Bryant, GeoComm Board Chair.

As CEO, TJ Kennedy leverages his extensive background in public safety technology, communications, and mission-critical operations. A recognized leader in bridging government, technology providers, and first responders, Kennedy previously served as President of the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet), where he played a pivotal role in creating and deploying the first nationwide broadband network for public safety. Earlier in his career, Kennedy served as a professional firefighter/paramedic, flight paramedic, and state trooper – experience that gives him a first–hand understanding of the challenges facing first responders.

He has also held senior executive roles driving growth and innovation across technology organizations. "GeoComm's mission to empower first responders with precise, real-time location intelligence has never been more urgent," said TJ Kennedy. "I'm honored to lead this exceptional team and build on the company's legacy of innovation, impact, and service to public safety professionals nationwide."

Under the leadership of TJ Kennedy, GeoComm is set to accelerate its transformation as the industry's most trusted provider of public safety GIS and indoor mapping solutions. Kennedy will drive innovation, deepen customer partnerships, and expand the company's reach further into school safety and new markets where saving lives is paramount. "TJ is a visionary leader with a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing first responders," said John Bryant, Board Chair. "His appointment marks a pivotal moment for GeoComm as we continue to scale our impact and deliver life-saving technology to communities across the country."

