GeoComm Expands Public Safety Location Intelligence Ecosystem Through Technology Partnership with Digital Twin Imaging

Partnership adds interactive digital twin capabilities to support facility intelligence, emergency preparedness, and responder situational awareness.

ST. CLOUD, Minn., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoComm, the nation's leader in public safety grade location intelligence, today announced a technology partnership with Digital Twin Imaging, a provider of interactive 3D and 4D visualization and digital twin tools for public safety, government, education, and facility management environments.

DTI

The partnership brings together GeoComm's public safety grade location intelligence, GIS mapping, and building data expertise with Digital Twin Imaging's interactive visualization and digital twin capabilities. Together, the companies are focused on helping public safety agencies, schools, government organizations, and facility leaders improve emergency preparedness, strengthen facility awareness, and provide responders with more actionable spatial context.

GeoComm and Digital Twin Imaging both use LiDAR, GIS, and modeling to create accurate facility information. Digital Twin Imaging extends that foundation into interactive digital twin environments that can help teams visualize buildings, assets, and operational context in a more immersive way. The result is a complementary approach that supports planning, coordination, training, and response without positioning one capability as a replacement for the other.

"GeoComm has long focused on turning location and building data into actionable intelligence for public safety," said Stacen Gross, Director of Sales, GeoComm. "Our partnership with Digital Twin Imaging adds a visualization layer to that work, helping emergency response and facility teams better understand complex spaces before and during an incident."

"Working with GeoComm allows us to bring next-generation digital twin technology directly into the hands of those protecting our communities. It's a meaningful step forward for the future of emergency management," said Gabriella Schmidt-Grimminger, COO of Digital Twin Imaging.

For schools, government buildings, campuses, and public venues, the combination of GeoComm's mapped facility intelligence and Digital Twin Imaging's interactive visualization capabilities can support emergency response preparedness by giving teams a more complete view of building layouts, assets, and operational context. For facility leaders, these tools can also support planning, staff orientation, renovation planning, space utilization, and cross-functional collaboration.

The partnership expands GeoComm's technology partner ecosystem by adding a digital twin visualization capability aligned with public safety workflows. Together, GeoComm and Digital Twin Imaging are focused on a practical outcome: helping organizations turn building and facility data into usable intelligence that supports safer, more coordinated operations.

About Digital Twin Imaging

Metaverse Imaging Inc., DBA Digital Twin Imaging, provides advanced 4D digital twin technology that delivers real time situational awareness and digital intelligence for first responders, schools, and community institutions. By scanning, mapping, and maintaining precise spatial and building information, Digital Twin Imaging creates immersive, asset rich models powered by a patented emergency response software platform that strengthens emergency response, security planning, facilities management, and capital planning. As a GSA MAS contract holder, SBA certified WOSB, Digital Twin Imaging serves K 12 school systems, universities, courthouses, amusement parks, and complex civic facilities nationwide, helping organizations bridge real and virtual environments to build safer, smarter, and more resilient communities. Learn more at www.dtisim.com

About GeoComm

GeoComm is the leading provider of public safety grade location data and maps that mission-critical software platforms and safety agencies depend on. From GIS data management to 9-1-1, outdoor, and indoor mapping, GeoComm helps organizations improve coordination, situational awareness, and decision-making during critical operations. For over 30 years, GeoComm has helped agencies, emergency responders, schools, and technology partners strengthen how they locate incidents, visualize critical information, and coordinate response. By bringing trusted location intelligence into the systems agencies and responders rely on every day, GeoComm helps ensure the right people have the right location context when it matters most. Learn more at www.geocomm.com

SOURCE GeoComm, Inc