GeoComm Joins Make Our Schools Safe as 2026 Annual Partner to Help Strengthen School Emergency Response

Partnership connects school safety advocacy with public-safety-grade indoor mapping to help schools and first responders access critical information when every second matters.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. and PARKLAND, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoComm, a trusted provider of Public Safety Grade indoor mapping and location intelligence solutions, has joined Make Our Schools Safe as a 2026 Annual Partner, supporting the nonprofit's mission to help students, staff, families, and communities create safer school environments.

MOSS

The partnership reflects a shared belief that every child deserves to learn in a safe and secure environment, and that school safety requires awareness, preparedness, and practical action before an emergency occurs. Make Our Schools Safe brings a powerful advocacy platform rooted in student, family, educator, and community engagement, while GeoComm brings public-safety-grade indoor mapping expertise designed to help emergency responders access critical facility information when every second matters. Together, the organizations will work to raise awareness of how accurate, accessible school mapping can support emergency planning, responder coordination, and more informed response during a critical incident.

Make Our Schools Safe was founded in honor of Alyssa Alhadeff, whose life was tragically taken in the Parkland school shooting. Since its founding, the organization has worked to empower students and staff to create and maintain a culture of school safety throughout the nation. Its work includes advancing Alyssa's Law, expanding student-led MOSS Clubs, supporting school safety projects, and amplifying the voices of students, educators, and families.

"No parent should ever have to wonder if help could have gotten there faster. That is why our partnership with GeoComm is so important. By combining school safety advocacy with innovative mapping technology, we are helping ensure that first responders have critical information in real time, because in an emergency, Time = Life," said Lori Alhadeff, CEO and Founder, Make Our Schools Safe.

GeoComm's indoor mapping solutions are designed to support schools, 9-1-1 authorities, and emergency responders with accurate, actionable building information before and during an emergency. In complex school environments, access to indoor maps can help responders better understand building layouts, entrances, rooms, and other location details that may support faster navigation and coordination during a critical incident.

"GeoComm's mission is to save lives and protect property. Partnering with Lori Alhadeff and the team at Make Our Schools Safe is an honor and a privilege. We applaud the work they have done throughout this country. We echo their belief that Time = Life, and we know that if schools use dynamic maps like the ones GeoComm creates, we can help provide first responders with the information they need to navigate school environments more effectively during a crisis," said Bill McCullough, Vice President of Sales, GeoComm.

As a 2026 Annual Partner, GeoComm joins a community of supporters committed to protecting students and helping schools take meaningful steps toward stronger emergency preparedness. The collaboration will support Make Our Schools Safe's broader efforts to advance school safety awareness, encourage communities to turn advocacy into action, and help schools and first responders better prepare for the moments when accurate information matters most.

About Make Our Schools Safe

Make Our Schools Safe is a national nonprofit organization founded in honor of Alyssa Alhadeff, whose life was tragically taken in the Parkland school shooting. The organization is dedicated to empowering students and staff to create and maintain a culture of school safety throughout the nation. Its work includes advancing Alyssa's Law, expanding MOSS Clubs, supporting safety projects, and amplifying the voices of students, educators, and families. Learn more at makeourschoolssafe.org.

About GeoComm

For over 30 years, GeoComm has been the trusted leader in public safety, delivering advanced location intelligence to help protect over 100 million people nationwide. Our Public-Safety-Grade solutions empower 9-1-1, emergency response teams, and school safety leaders with accurate, real-time location data - ensuring the right information is delivered to the right people at the right time. From local to statewide and military agencies, to schools and campuses across the country, GeoComm is the nation's leader in enhancing both public and school safety. Learn more at www.geocomm.com.

SOURCE GeoComm, Inc