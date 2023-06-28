Geocomp, Inc. Announces New President, Sean P. O'Brien, PE

ACTON, Mass., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geocomp, Inc., a subsidiary of Sercel, today announces a change in its top management. Sean P. O'Brian, PE, will become its new President. He will focus on growing each of Geocomp's four divisions: Monitoring, Testing, Consulting and Products.

Sean previously led BSC Group in Boston, MA, through five years of substantial growth. There, he implemented an award-winning - Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) program and pioneered improvements to the company culture. Prior to this role, Sean established and led the development and growth of the east coast offices of Kennedy Jenkes Consultants. He also held management positions at Arcadis, Malcolm Pirinie, Earthtech, and Metcalf and Eddy. He received his MBA from Babson College, a MS degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Tufts University and a BS in Environmental Engineering from Norwich University.

Geocomp's founder and CEO, Dr. W. Allen Marr, PE, will become Senior Strategic Advisor and focus on the company's growth. Geocomp is headquartered in Acton, MA and is present in major US cities. It employs 120 engineers, technicians, and various support staff. Geocomp provides real-time monitoring of infrastructure performance, geotechnical consulting services on various infrastructure projects, and geotechnical laboratory testing services for soils, rocks, and geosynthetics. It also designs and manufactures automated testing equipment to measure the mechanical properties of soils and rocks, operating in more than 50 countries.

Sercel acquired Geocomp one year ago to accelerate its expansion in the infrastructure monitoring market. Sercel designs and manufactures high-tech and innovative solutions for subsurface exploration, structural monitoring, defense, and underwater acoustics applications. With a strong reputation for quality, Sercel's employees pride themselves in delivering highly productive equipment that operate reliably and efficiently in even the most adverse condition and specialized services that maximize customer's operational efficiency. Headquartered in Nantes (France), Sercel operates worldwide and employs more than 1,500 people.

Sercel is owned by CGG (www.cgg.com). CGG is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring solutions. Its unique portfolio supports clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext ParisSA (ISIN: 0013181864).

