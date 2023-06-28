Geocomp, Inc. Announces New President, Sean P. O'Brien, PE

News provided by

Geocomp

28 Jun, 2023, 09:01 ET

ACTON, Mass., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geocomp, Inc., a subsidiary of Sercel, today announces a change in its top management. Sean P. O'Brian, PE, will become its new President. He will focus on growing each of Geocomp's four divisions: Monitoring, Testing, Consulting and Products.

Sean previously led BSC Group in Boston, MA, through five years of substantial growth. There, he implemented an award-winning - Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) program and pioneered improvements to the company culture. Prior to this role, Sean established and led the development and growth of the east coast offices of Kennedy Jenkes Consultants. He also held management positions at Arcadis, Malcolm Pirinie, Earthtech, and Metcalf and Eddy. He received his MBA from Babson College, a MS degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Tufts University and a BS in Environmental Engineering from Norwich University.

Geocomp's founder and CEO, Dr. W. Allen Marr, PE, will become Senior Strategic Advisor and focus on the company's growth. Geocomp is headquartered in Acton, MA and is present in major US cities. It employs 120 engineers, technicians, and various support staff. Geocomp provides real-time monitoring of infrastructure performance, geotechnical consulting services on various infrastructure projects, and geotechnical laboratory testing services for soils, rocks, and geosynthetics. It also designs and manufactures automated testing equipment to measure the mechanical properties of soils and rocks, operating in more than 50 countries.

Sercel acquired Geocomp one year ago to accelerate its expansion in the infrastructure monitoring market. Sercel designs and manufactures high-tech and innovative solutions for subsurface exploration, structural monitoring, defense, and underwater acoustics applications. With a strong reputation for quality, Sercel's employees pride themselves in delivering highly productive equipment that operate reliably and efficiently in even the most adverse condition and specialized services that maximize customer's operational efficiency. Headquartered in Nantes (France), Sercel operates worldwide and employs more than 1,500 people.

Sercel is owned by CGG (www.cgg.com). CGG is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring solutions. Its unique portfolio supports clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext ParisSA (ISIN: 0013181864).

SOURCE Geocomp

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.