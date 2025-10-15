GEODIS Enhances Labor Management System and Productivity Culture with Easy Metrics

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GEODIS, a leading global logistics provider, today announced the launch of its new Labor Management System (LMS) within its Americas network to bring real-time visibility into workforce effectiveness and cost to serve. In collaboration with Easy Metrics, GEODIS has begun implementing the Easy Metrics LMS, built on the ProTrack™ technology foundation in 90 of its facilities in the Americas, signifying a rapid, large-scale deployment that showcases the company's commitment to adopting next-generation solutions at scale. This advancement empowers operational teams to forecast labor needs, align teams with fair standards and drive profitability across facilities and customers, all in one platform.

Facing the need for an evolution of its technology, GEODIS sought to upgrade from older LMS systems that provided primarily static and retrospective data. These legacy systems relied heavily on teammates for manual analysis, often requiring multiple rounds of reporting to draw conclusions on labor management and forecasting. GEODIS found its ideal solution with Easy Metrics, strategically selecting its platform for its ability to deliver a modern, web-based and highly secure LMS that aligned with its vision for a long-term, scalable and people-focused labor management solution.

Beyond improving its LMS technology, GEODIS sought a partner that shared its commitment to boosting engagement and productivity within its teams and across its operations. For example, GEODIS engages its teammates and leaders through its Pay-for-Performance (PFP) program and Productivity Pyramid. At an individual level, the PFP program offers teammates an opportunity to earn extra pay on a weekly basis for good performance. Measuring operations as a whole, the Productivity Pyramid evaluates seven key areas including labor productivity, engagement, inventory accuracy, safety, process adherence, LEAN/Six Sigma results and daily habits. By focusing on specific metrics, both of these programs provide a framework to foster skill development, power business success and recognize teammate contributions, ultimately driving productivity improvements across GEODIS' facilities and its broader Americas network.

"Updating our LMS presented an opportunity to not only implement the latest technology, but to continue building and fostering the culture of productivity that's ingrained in our operations," said Kevin Stock, Executive Vice President of Engineering at GEODIS in Americas. "As a growth partner for our customers, we will continue to invest in technologies that can scale with us for years to come. Easy Metrics not only has the capacity to grow with us, but shares our vision of labor management as a tool for teammate engagement. This collaboration offers a tangible way to evolve our business and strengthen our people-focused culture for the long term."

The Easy Metrics LMS allows operational leaders to view workforce effectiveness in real-time. Unlike traditional LMS tools that stop at productivity metrics, ProTrack provides financial and operational visibility in one platform, which helps leaders manage teams, scale operations, and enhance speed and profitability. As a result, GEODIS has gained daily visibility into operating margins, empowering it to quickly adapt to changing customer needs, seasonality and market shifts.

"GEODIS is a rare customer that already has the vision, the data discipline and the culture of accountability in place," said Dan Keto, President and CTO of Easy Metrics. "The Easy Metrics platform gave them the technology layer to unify it all. Together, we've built more than a labor management system—we've built a foundation for long-term performance and profitability."

