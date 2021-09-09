GEODIS to Hire 4,200 Seasonal Workers to Prepare for Peak Season

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading transport and logistics provider GEODIS announced plans to hire 4,200 seasonal workers across its U.S. campuses in preparation for peak season. GEODIS is hiring for seasonal workers to bolster its warehousing and distribution center capabilities through 2021 as online shopping continues to surge to record heights.

eMarketer forecasts that total U.S. peak season e-Commerce sales in 2021 will increase 11.3% to $206.88 billion, and that e-Commerce will constitute a record 18.9% of total holiday season retail sales. As industry demand continues to grow, GEODIS will hire seasonal employees to join its existing workforce of approximately 15,000 employees across North America.

"The pandemic has highlighted to brands just how valuable it is to work with a trusted 3PL partner who can use its expertise to navigate unexpected market changes and drive growth," said Mike Honious, GEODIS in Americas President & CEO. "As our industry continues to face significant ongoing challenges such as labor shortages, skyrocketing e-Commerce demand and global shipping disruptions, we are increasing our workforce to ensure we can successfully navigate today's supply chain dynamics and support our customers through peak season."

GEODIS will hire both seasonal material handlers (no experience required) and equipment operators this peak season. GEODIS offers competitive pay with available bonuses, flexible shifts, growth opportunities within the organization and more. With a safe working environment being a top priority, GEODIS adheres to strict COVID-19 health protocols. This includes face mask requirements, temperature checks, social distancing, frequent surface cleaning, and the use of technology for ongoing monitoring and reporting within its warehouses.

"At GEODIS, we pride ourselves on offering our employees a safe workplace with a great culture," said Honious. "Our seasonal positions are available for people of all backgrounds and skill levels to join our team—whether their goal is to find temporary work to earn extra income during the holidays or even pursue a long-term career."

GEODIS is a global leading transport and logistics services provider recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France and #7 worldwide. In 2020, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.4 billion in sales.

