GeoDrops Celebrates One-Year Beta Anniversary: 600,000 Hours of Real-World Soil Data, Ushering in a New Era of AI-Powered Precision Irrigation

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoDrops, a leader in AI-powered soil-sensor irrigation technology, celebrates its beta program's first anniversary this week, boasting over 600,000 hours of real-world sensor data. Launched in the San Francisco Bay Area a year ago, GeoDrops expanded its beta program by shipping public beta devices to users across more than 35 U.S. states and Canadian provinces by summer 2023. This vast training dataset is what fuels the development of next-generation autonomous precision irrigation technology.

"Reaching this one-year milestone is transformative," says Lawrence Ying, CEO of Homedigy. "We have reached the critical threshold needed to train our AI for highly accurate soil moisture and evapotranspiration rate predictions, for any home garden, any soil type, anywhere in North America, all year round."

Revolutionizing Lawn and Garden Care with Precision Irrigation

Precision irrigation refers to the science of delivering the optimal amount of water for healthy plant growth while preventing root rot. GeoDrops tackles this age-old challenge for homeowners and small farmers with the first AI-powered soil-sensor irrigation manager that's both affordable and easy to use. By leveraging Big Data and AI, GeoDrops achieves performance comparable to expensive agricultural irrigation equipment at a fraction of the cost, making precision watering accessible to everyone.

Master Gardener programs often highlight that overwatering, not underwatering, is the primary culprit behind struggling lawns and gardens in North America. Beta testers using GeoDrops have reported flourishing gardens while saving up to 70% on water usage by reducing overwatering.

"Thanks to our incredible beta users, GeoDrops now boasts one of the largest collections of high-quality soil sensor data," adds Lawrence. "We will begin rolling out AI-powered precision watering features to beta users in the coming months, as we finalize our production AI models. Our goal is to empower everyone, from seasoned gardeners to beginners, to easily grow a healthier lawn and garden at home."

About GeoDrops

GeoDrops is a revolutionary AI-powered soil-sensor irrigation manager, developed by Homedigy Inc. GeoDrops can be configured to notify users or directly control compatible irrigation systems.

GeoDrops is currently in public beta, with early reservations opening on Kickstarter in late April. Final production is expected to ramp up this summer.

