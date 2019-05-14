Geoff Bloss Named a QuantumShift 2019 Top Entrepreneur in America

NEW YORK, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a leading managed technology solutions provider, announced today that Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One, has been selected as one of QuantumShift's Top Entrepreneurs in America for 2019 by KPMG LLP's Private Markets Group and the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. QuantumShift draws an impressive class of founders, owners and CEOs of private, high-growth, U.S.-based companies to boost their development through an intensive, five-day learning, networking and collaboration program featuring sessions with Ross School of Business faculty and talented industry professionals.

BCM One

"This is recognition not of my accomplishments but the work of our founders, our team and the promise of our continued growth under Thompson Street Capital Partner's leadership," stated Bloss. "I am proud to accept the recognition on behalf of BCM One. I look forward to working with the collaboration team at the Ross School of Business to further unlock our growth potential."

Geoff Bloss and BCM One were selected to be part of the QuantumShift 2019 class by the Michigan Ross QuantumShift Admissions Committee, having demonstrated a strong track record for revenue growth and future growth potential. This collaborative project between KPMG LLP's Private Markets Group – the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm – and the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business offers CEOs access to an exclusive peer-to-peer Fellows Network focused on ongoing problem solving, development and mentorship, in addition to the intensive program.

"We are thrilled that Geoff Bloss from BCM One is part of a select group of entrepreneurs selected to complete the 2019 QuantumShift program," said Brian Hughes, National Leader, KPMG LLP's Private Markets Group. "We welcome Bloss into this exclusive fellowship of high-growth business leaders and believe the week-long program at the University of Michigan will have a long-lasting positive impact on the participating founders and CEOs, and the companies they lead."

"The QuantumShift program recognizes the achievements of high-growth entrepreneurs who are at the top of their game and helps them lay a groundwork for the future," said Stewart Thornhill, executive director of the Zell Lurie Institute at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. "We're looking forward to working with Geoff Bloss and BCM One, and we are excited to see what they accomplish."

For more information on QuantumShift, visit www.quantumshiftus.com and follow conversations using #QuantumShiftUS on Twitter.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 207,000 professionals in 153 countries and territories. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

About University of Michigan: Ross School of Business

The Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan is a vibrant and distinctive learning community grounded in the principle that business can be an extraordinary vehicle for positive change in today's dynamic global economy. The Ross School of Business' mission is to develop leaders who make a positive difference in the world. Through thought and action, members of the Ross community drive change and innovation that improve business and society. Housed within Michigan Ross, the Samuel Zell & Robert H. Lurie Institute for Entrepreneurial Studies is a leading center for entrepreneurial thought leadership and engagement.

About QuantumShift

QuantumShift is a joint program between KPMG LLP's Private Markets Group and the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business that is rooted in sustained learning, networking and collaboration. Each year founders, owners and CEOs of private, U.S. companies are vetted through a nomination and application process reviewed by the Michigan Ross QuantumShift Admissions Committee. Candidates with an established revenue base, a strong record of revenue growth and a clear pathway for continued growth are eligible to participate in a week-long program to learn from distinguished Michigan Ross faculty members and a wealth of other talented professionals. Additionally, participants who complete the program gain access to an exclusive peer-to-peer Fellows Network focused on ongoing problem solving, development and mentorship.

About BCM One

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading managed solutions provider offering businesses a one-stop shop for integrated technology needs. Serving over 4,500 customers worldwide, BCM One offers a variety of solutions supporting businesses' critical network infrastructure – including technology expense optimization, unified communications, SDWAN, cloud, security and connectivity solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by its mission statement, "Providing a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth

Office: 212.906.7255 | pckauth@bcmone.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE BCM One

Related Links

http://www.bcmone.com

