Geofoams (Expanded Polystyrene, Extruded Polystyrene) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geofoams Market by Type (Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Geofoam, and Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Geofoam), Application (Road & Highway Construction, Building & Infrastructure, Airport Runways & Taxiways), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Geofoams Market is Projected to Grow from USD 786 Million in 2019 to USD 1,069 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2024.

The geofoams market is diversified and competitive, with a large number of global players as well as regional and local players. The key players in this market are ACH Foam Technologies, LLC (US), Carlisle Construction Materials (US), Amvic Building Systems (Canada), Expol Ltd. (New Zealand), Groupe Legerlite, Inc. (Canada), and Pacific Allied Products Ltd. (US).

The rising demand from varying sectors such as road construction, road widening, in bridges, as buried structures, embankments, and others have led to the extensive use of geofoams in the geofoams market. The factors such as flammability and intolerance to petroleum solvents are the major restraints into the widespread acceptance of geofoams at a global level.



The road & highway construction segment is projected to lead the geofoams market in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period.



Based on application, the road & highway construction segment led the geofoams market in 2019 in terms of both value and volume. The growth of this segment can be attributed to incessant infrastructural growth in emerging economies, such as China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Mexico, which is driving the growth of the road & highway construction segment. Furthermore, factors such as better road connectivity in regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East are resulting in the hike in demand for road & highway construction segment and thus propelling the demand for geofoams as well.



The expanded polystyrene (EPS) geofoam type segment is projected to lead the geofoams market in terms of both value and volume from 2019 to 2024.



Based on type, the expanded polystyrene (EPS) geofoam segment accounted for the largest share of the geofoams market in 2018. The expanded polystyrene (EPS) geofoam segment is projected to lead the market in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. The expanded polystyrene (EPS) geofoams are compatible with a multitude of geofoam construction applications such as roads, foundations, highways, and others in road & highway construction industry. The growth in this market is mainly attributed to extensive usage of the increasing use of expanded polystyrene (EPS) geofoam in infrastructural applications such as roads, highways, railways, foundations, and others.



Asia Pacific is projected to lead the geofoams market during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the geofoams market from 2019 to 2024, in terms of both value and volume. The demand for geofoams is increasing in Asia Pacific owing to growth in road & highway construction in the region. Also, the rising economies such as China and India in the region is expected to fuel the demand for new road pavements and consecutively for the geofoams in the region. The market in this region is also projected to continue its market dominance in terms of both value and volume, from 2019 to 2024, owing to the increased demand for geofoams from countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Rising Demand for Geofoams From End-Use Industries Due to Superior Properties and Extensive Cost Savings

Preferred Alternative to Traditional Land Stabilization Materials

Restraints

Highly Flammable and Vulnerable to Petroleum Solvents

Opportunities

Increasing Infrastructural Activities and Technological Developments in Geofoams

Challenges

Limited Technical Knowledge and Expertise About Geofoams in Emerging Countries

Companies Mentioned



ACH Foam Technologies, LLC

Airfoam Industries Ltd.

Amvic Building Systems

Benchmark Foam Inc.

Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM)

Expol Ltd.

Foam Products Corporation

Foamex

Galaxy Polystyrene

Groupe Legerlite Inc.

Harbor Foam

Insulation Corporation of America

Jablite

Mega Packing Corporation

Pacific Allied Products Ltd.

Polyfoam XPS

Starr Foam

Technopol

Thermafoam LLC

Universal Foam Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x2cej3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

