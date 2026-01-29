Geoforce Acquires AssetLink Global to Expand Leadership in Rugged and Reliable Asset Tracking and Intelligence

Combination strengthens solutions delivering intelligent sensor monitoring and asset tracking in challenging military and industrial environments

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geoforce, a global leader in rugged and intrinsically safe asset intelligence solutions for the world's most physically demanding industries, today announced it has acquired AssetLink Global, an industry leader in remote monitoring systems and next-generation IoT services specializing in military & defense and other field-centric industries such as rail, cold chain, tank level, and maritime vessel monitoring systems.

The acquisition expands Geoforce's technical capabilities and industry coverage—particularly in secure satellite communications, intelligent sensor integrations, and defense-grade deployments—while reinforcing the company's mission to deliver reliable, real-time asset intelligence in the most hazardous and remote operating environments.

AssetLink Global was an early pioneer in the secure and affordable use of global satellite networks for asset visibility, offering advanced sensor integration capabilities—including door open/close, pressure, temperature, load, fluid level, and other condition-based sensors—that combined with advanced edge intelligence amplify Geoforce's modern, asset-first software platform.

"AssetLink Global is an exceptional strategic fit for Geoforce," said James MacLean III, Chief Executive Officer of Geoforce. "They bring world-class expertise in satellites, sensors, and industry depth that meaningfully expands our capabilities and reach. Just as important, we share a common mindset—curious, collaborative, and deeply committed to helping customers operate more efficiently in the field. Together, we are better positioned than ever to serve the world's most demanding industries."

AssetLink Global adds depth and expertise in broad military & defense use cases as well as rail, maritime, oil & gas and transportation. Its solutions support logistics tracking, military logistics, unattended sensor monitoring, offshore vessel supply operations, and tank-level and other condition-based monitoring use cases.

Geoforce's indestructible tracking devices and modern, intuitive, and robust SaaS fleet management platform support construction, equipment rental, mining, oil & gas, and rail operations by enabling efficient asset location and retrieval, rental invoice auditing, service delivery verification, inspection compliance, and equipment maintenance alerts. Together, the combined company will continue to innovate in support of the most demanding operations in the harshest environments.

"Geoforce and AssetLink Global have worked together for years, and this combination is a natural fit," said David Goldstein, Chief Executive Officer of AssetLink Global. "We share a common vision for connecting assets, improving operational efficiency, and delivering reliable asset knowledge in complex, real-world environments. Joining forces allows us to deliver greater customer value by combining AssetLink's renowned hardware and sensor capabilities with Geoforce's best-in-class asset-centric software platform."

AssetLink Global will continue to be led by Goldstein and will operate within the Geoforce family, ensuring customers benefit from expanded technical resources, enhanced capabilities, and a unified commitment to service and reliability.

About Geoforce

Combining a cloud-based software platform with ruggedized GPS tracking devices, Geoforce's asset intelligence solutions bring control to even the most remote field operations. The company's asset tracking devices are built for the world's toughest field operators in industries including oil & gas, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, rail, construction, mining, government and defense, and agriculture. Today, more than 2,000 customers track over 300,000 assets in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Geoforce operates a research and development office in Bozeman, Montana, and sales and support offices throughout the U.S. and in Brazil, Australia, and Canada. For more information, visit geoforce.com.

About AssetLink Global

AssetLink Global is a trusted provider of secure, satellite-enabled asset tracking and sensor integration solutions, with deep expertise in defense, maritime, oil & gas, and rail asset monitoring. Known for its technical depth and satellite technology leadership, AssetLink Global provides visibility into the complex operations and processes that form the backbone of the global economy. By unlocking the flow of information from the edge, AssetLink helps organizations reduce risk, improve operational efficiency, and enable innovative solutions. For more information, visit assetlinkglobal.com.

SOURCE Geoforce, Inc.