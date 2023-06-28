Geographic Atrophy Market to Boost Significantly, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies Active in the Domain - Novartis, Annexon, Apellis, Ionis, Astellas, Gyroscope, Genentech, Aviceda, Iveric Bio

The dynamics of the geographic atrophy market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies by key companies such as Novartis, Aviceda Therapeutics, Allegro Ophthalmics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, and others during the forecast period.

LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Geographic Atrophy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, geographic atrophy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Geographic Atrophy Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the geographic atrophy market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

According to the DelveInsight assessment, the total prevalent case of geographic atrophy was ~3 million in the 7MM in 2021. These cases are expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the study period 2019–2032.

in the 7MM in 2021. These cases are expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the study period 2019–2032. Leading geographic atrophy companies such as Aviceda Therapeutics, Iveric Bio, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Allegro Ophthalmics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Novartis, Perceive Biotherapeutics, Inc., Genentech, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, Annexon, Inc., Regenerative Patch Technologies, LLC, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc, Gyroscope Therapeutics Limited, and others are developing novel geographic atrophy drugs that can be available in the geographic atrophy market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel geographic atrophy drugs that can be available in the geographic atrophy market in the coming years. Some key therapies for geographic atrophy treatment include AVD-104, Zimura (avacincaptad pegol), ALK-001, Risuteganib, Elamipretide, PPY988, VOY-101, OpRegen, NGM621, ANX007, CPCB-RPE1, APL-2, IONIS-FB-LRx, ASP7317, GT005 , and others.

and others. In February 2023 , the US FDA accepted NDA for Zimura in geographic atrophy and granted priority review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of August 19, 2023 .

the US FDA accepted NDA for Zimura in geographic atrophy and granted priority review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of . In February 2023 , the US Food Drug Administration (FDA) approved SYFOVRE (pegcetacoplan injection) for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

the US Food Drug Administration (FDA) approved SYFOVRE (pegcetacoplan injection) for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. In October 2022 , NGM Bio announced topline results from the CATALINA Phase II Trial of NGM621 in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. The trial did not meet the primary endpoint of a statistically significant rate of change in GA lesion area using slope analysis over 52 weeks for NGM621 versus sham.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major geographic atrophy market share @ Geographic Atrophy Market Report

Geographic Atrophy Overview

Geographic atrophy is a severe form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Macular degeneration, commonly known as age-related macular degeneration, is a medical disorder that causes blurred or no vision in the center of the visual field. There are two types of macular degeneration: "dry" and "wet." Geographic atrophy is a blinding, progressive, irreversible disease that affects both eyes. Nearly two-thirds of all occurrences of geographic atrophy are observed in adults aged 80 and up. Geographic atrophy is responsible for 20% of all cases of legal blindness in the United States and 26% of cases in the United Kingdom.

Geographic atrophy is distinguished by one or more noticeable dark patches on the retina, as well as corresponding areas of impaired vision or "blind spots." These black patches signify the demise of many retinal cell types, including light-sensitive photoreceptors. Geographic atrophy is evaluated with a visual acuity test. Unfortunately, visual acuity alone does not adequately convey the functional impact of Geographic atrophy, such as loss of reading skills, emphasizing the need for enhanced testing.

Geographic Atrophy Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight estimates, the total diagnosed cases of geographic atrophy by age distribution were highest in the 75–79 years of age group in the 7MM in 2021.

The geographic atrophy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Geographic Atrophy Prevalent Cases

Total Geographic Atrophy Diagnosed Cases

Total Diagnosed Cases of Geographic Atrophy by Age Distribution

Total Geographic Atrophy Cases by Visual Impairment

Geographic Atrophy Treated Cases

Geographic Atrophy Treatment Market

In February 2023, the US FDA authorized SYFOVRE (pegcetacoplan injectable) for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. SYFOVRE was the first and only FDA-approved therapy for geographic atrophy. SYFOVRE was approved based on favorable findings from the Phase III OAKS and DERBY studies at 24 months in a large and representative patient group. The AREDS study looked at the role of a specific supplementation formula (80 mg zinc oxide, 2 mg cupric oxide, 15 mg -carotene, 500 mg vitamin Cand 400 IU vitamin E) in the various stages of d-AMD. This formula supplementation was not shown to be useful in slowing the growth rate of geographic atrophy, most likely due to the study's limited sample size of geographic atrophy patients.

High dosages of antioxidant vitamins (vitamins C, E, and beta-carotene) and zinc supplements have been shown to decrease the course of d-AMD. A high dietary folate consumption also appears to minimize the likelihood of development to geographic atrophy, albeit this impact may be influenced by the genetic profile associated with C3R102G. Neuroprotection is regarded to be critical in AMD. Furthermore, photoreceptor cell degeneration and death are the cause of visual loss in several retinal illnesses, including retinitis pigmentosa, retinal detachment, and geographic atrophy. A useful way of neuroprotection could be good therapy for geographic atrophy.

To know more about geographic atrophy treatment, visit @ Geographic Atrophy Treatment Drugs

Key Geographic Atrophy Therapies and Companies

AVD-104: Aviceda Therapeutics

Zimura (avacincaptad pegol): Iveric Bio

ALK-001: Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Risuteganib: Allegro Ophthalmics

Elamipretide: Stealth BioTherapeutics

PPY988: Novartis

VOY-101: Perceive Biotherapeutics, Inc.

OpRegen: Genentech, Inc.

NGM621: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc

ANX007: Annexon, Inc.

CPCB-RPE1: Regenerative Patch Technologies, LLC

APL-2: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

IONIS-FB-LRx: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ASP7317: Astellas Pharma Inc

GT005: Gyroscope Therapeutics Limited/Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for geographic atrophy @ Drugs for Geographic Atrophy Treatment

Geographic Atrophy Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the geographic atrophy market are expected to change in the coming years. Payers' willingness to pay is assumed to be strong since the unavailability of approved medicines creates a high unmet demand and the possibility of avoiding progression to wet AMD, which is associated with high treatment costs. Moreover, due to the existing absence of competitive therapies, clinical outcome requirements may be minimal; hence, sham or placebo-controlled clinical trials may suffice for initial entrants. Furthermore, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the geographic atrophy market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the geographic atrophy market. There is a shortage of validated endpoints, which may impede the evolution of medicines and their ability to demonstrate clinical benefits. Several advanced-stage experimental medications have failed to slow the course of geographic atrophy. Furthermore, the geographic atrophy market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the geographic atrophy market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Geographic Atrophy Companies Aviceda Therapeutics, Iveric Bio, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Allegro Ophthalmics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Novartis, Perceive Biotherapeutics, Inc., Genentech, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, Annexon, Inc., Regenerative Patch Technologies, LLC, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc, Gyroscope Therapeutics Limited, and others Key Geographic Atrophy Therapies AVD-104, Zimura (avacincaptad pegol), ALK-001, Risuteganib, Elamipretide, PPY988, VOY-101, OpRegen, NGM621, ANX007, CPCB-RPE1, APL-2, IONIS-FB-LRx, ASP7317, GT005, and others

Scope of the Geographic Atrophy Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Geographic Atrophy current marketed and emerging therapies

Geographic Atrophy current marketed and emerging therapies Geographic Atrophy Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Geographic Atrophy Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Geographic Atrophy Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Geographic Atrophy Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about geographic atrophy drugs in development @ Geographic Atrophy Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Geographic Atrophy Market Key Insights 2. Geographic Atrophy Market Report Introduction 3. Geographic Atrophy Market Overview at a Glance 4. Geographic Atrophy Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Geographic Atrophy Treatment and Management 7. Geographic Atrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Geographic Atrophy Marketed Drugs 10. Geographic Atrophy Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Geographic Atrophy Market Analysis 12. Geographic Atrophy Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Geographic Atrophy Epidemiology Forecast

Geographic Atrophy Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted geographic atrophy epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Geographic Atrophy Pipeline

Geographic Atrophy Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key geographic atrophy companies, including Ionis Pharmaceuticals, IVERIC bio, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Annexon Inc., Genentech, Alexion AstraZeneca Rare Disease, ONL Therapeutics, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Regenerative Patch Technologies, LLC, among others.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Market

Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key age-related macular degeneration companies, including Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Roche, Opthea Limited, Kodiak Sciences Inc., REGENXBIO, Alkahest Inc, Graybug Vision, Ribomic USA Inc, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., Unity Biotechnology, Inc, PanOptica, Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Evergreen Therapeutics, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Stealth BioTherapeutics, CellCure Neurosciences, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Allegro Ophthalmics, Annexon Biosciences, among others.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline

Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key age-related macular degeneration companies, including Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Roche, Opthea Limited, Kodiak Sciences Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Evergreen Therapeutics, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Stealth BioTherapeutics, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP