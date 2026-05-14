Geographic Solutions Expands Customer Success and Growth Leadership Role to Support Evolving State Needs

PALM HARBOR, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions, a leading provider of workforce development software for government and public sectors, is pleased to announce the expanded role of Tobi Cates as Senior Manager of Customer Success and Growth, reflecting the company's continued investment in strengthening support for state partners across complex modernization efforts and multi-program environments.

In her expanded role, Cates will focus on improving alignment between system capabilities and state operations, reducing implementation friction, and strengthening partnerships across unemployment insurance, workforce development, human services, education, and related programs.

"Tobi brings direct experience leading state system modernization efforts, giving her a practical understanding of the operational challenges our clients face," said Deane Toler, Director of Sales and Marketing at Geographic Solutions. "Her ability to connect operational realities with system delivery is helping us better support our clients as they move through modernization, transition, and long-term sustainment."

Since joining Geographic Solutions, Cates has worked alongside state agencies and internal teams to align system delivery with real-world operational needs. This expanded role formalizes Geographic Solutions' commitment to customer success as a strategic function; one that is focused not only on implementation, but on ensuring states can successfully operate at go-live and beyond.

As states navigate increasing complexity driven by federal policy, funding requirements, and cross agency coordination, Geographic Solutions is evolving its approach to better support those realities. As states move from legacy systems to modern platforms, success depends on how well technology aligns with day-to-day operations and user alignment.

This expanded role reinforces Geographic Solutions' focus not only on delivering strong technology, but also on supporting states in how those systems are understood, adopted, and sustained over time.

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the leading provider of integrated software for state and local workforce agencies in over 40 states and U.S. territories. The company's online solutions manage all federally-funded partner programs under WIOA, labor exchange, job aggregation, labor market information, service and fund tracking, human services, and unemployment insurance benefits. Geographic Solutions' software is currently being utilized by over 1,100 American Job Centers to serve more than 211 million individuals—reaching over 75% of the job seekers and employers in the country. For more information, visit www.geographicsolutions.com.

SOURCE Geographic Solutions, Inc.