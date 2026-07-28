Geographic Solutions Successfully Completes First Nationwide NASWA SIDES Module Modernization Deployments

PALM HARBOR, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions has successfully completed the first production deployments of the National Association of State Workforce Agencies' (NASWA) latest modernization of the State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES), becoming the first vendor in the nation to transition client states to the updated platform.

SIDES is a secure, web-based system developed by NASWA in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor that enables the electronic exchange of unemployment insurance (UI) claims information between state workforce agencies, employers, third-party administrators (TPAs), and professional employer organizations (PEOs). The platform streamlines UI claims processing by improving speed, accuracy, security, reducing improper payments, and helping employers better manage UI tax costs.

As part of its ongoing modernization efforts, NASWA periodically updates SIDES modules to incorporate state-requested enhancements and improve system performance. Geographic Solutions began preparing for the latest modernization in November 2025 by implementing the infrastructure enhancements needed to support the platform.

Geographic Solutions worked closely with NASWA and four client states to coordinate testing, certification, and implementation. The production upgrades were successfully completed on July 16, with all four Geographic Solutions client states transitioning to the modernized SIDES platform without issue, becoming the first production implementations completed nationwide.

"Successfully completing the nation's first production implementations of NASWA's modernized SIDES module reflects our commitment to delivering reliable, secure unemployment insurance technology," said Paul Toomey, President and Founder of Geographic Solutions. "Working alongside NASWA and our client states, we achieved a seamless transition that allows agencies to immediately benefit from the platform's latest enhancements while continuing to provide efficient service to employers and claimants."

Geographic Solutions continues to partner with state workforce agencies to modernize unemployment insurance systems through secure, scalable technology that improves efficiency, strengthens program integrity, and enhances service for employers and claimants.

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the nation's leading provider of integrated software for state and local workforce agencies, serving more than 40 states and U.S. territories. Its cloud-based platforms support workforce development, labor exchange, labor market information, unemployment insurance, education, reentry, vocational rehabilitation, and human services programs. Geographic Solutions' software is used by more than 1,100 American Job Centers and is accessible to over 211 million individuals nationwide. For more information, visit www.geographicsolutions.com.

SOURCE Geographic Solutions, Inc.