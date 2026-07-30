Geographic Solutions Welcomes Max Schelkopf as Business Development Executive for the Midwest

PALM HARBOR, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions is pleased to announce that Max Schelkopf has joined the company as Business Development Executive for the Midwestern Region. He will lead business development efforts across the Midwest, helping workforce agencies use innovative technology to improve service delivery and workforce outcomes.

Schelkopf will work closely with workforce agencies to expand adoption of Geographic Solutions' workforce development platform. His focus will include identifying opportunities to streamline operations, increase access to services, and improve outcomes for job seekers, employers, and workforce professionals.

Schelkopf brings extensive experience in workforce technology and public sector consulting. Before joining Geographic Solutions, he served as a Senior Consultant at Engage by Cell, helping workforce organizations implement communication and engagement technologies that strengthened outreach, increased program participation, and improved communication between case managers and clients.

"I'm excited to join Geographic Solutions and contribute to an organization that has become a trusted technology partner for workforce agencies across the nation," said Schelkopf. "The opportunity to help agencies modernize their workforce systems and better serve their communities is incredibly rewarding. I look forward to building strong relationships throughout the Midwest and supporting our clients' continued success."

Throughout his career, Schelkopf has worked with workforce agencies across more than 30 states and territories to deliver technology solutions that drive measurable results. He has also presented at state workforce development conferences on using technology to increase participation and improve program outcomes.

"Max brings valuable experience, strong industry relationships, and a deep understanding of the technology needs facing today's workforce agencies," said Deane Toler, Director of Sales and Marketing at Geographic Solutions. "His ability to help organizations use technology to strengthen engagement and improve outcomes will make him an important asset to our team. We are excited to welcome Max and look forward to the impact he will make throughout the Midwest."

Schelkopf's addition reinforces Geographic Solutions' commitment to expanding its regional presence and helping workforce agencies address evolving challenges through innovative, results-driven technology.

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is a leading provider of integrated software for state and local workforce agencies in more than 40 states and U.S. territories. Its solutions support WIOA programs, labor exchange, job aggregation, labor market information, service and fund tracking, human services, reentry, and unemployment insurance. The company's software is used by more than 1,100 American Job Centers to serve over 211 million individuals. For more information, visit www.geographicsolutions.com.

SOURCE Geographic Solutions, Inc.