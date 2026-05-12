Geographic Solutions Named a Finalist in The 2026 Security Awards

International Cloud Security Awards Program Announces its Finalists

PALM HARBOR, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions has been named as a finalist in The 2026 Security Awards in the Best Security Compliance in Enterprise category. The Security Awards serves as a global benchmark for excellence in cloud security. The program recognizes innovation and security effectiveness in the face of the world's cyber threats.

Running for its fourth year and operated by global cloud computing awards body The Cloud Awards, The Security Awards' judges have completed their second round of assessment. From a global pool of shortlistees, spanning the USA, Canada, the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC, Geographic Solutions is among the selected organizations progressing to the finalist stage.

Geographic Solutions' President and Founder, Paul Toomey, said: "Being named a finalist for the 2026 awards is an incredible honor and a meaningful recognition of our team's dedication, innovation, and hard work in delivering employment software solutions for state and local government agencies. We are proud to be recognized alongside so many outstanding organizations and look forward to the final step."

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, added: "We're extremely excited to reveal the finalists in this year's Security Awards. Geographic Solutions is among those that have been able to demonstrate an unswerving commitment to keeping ahead of the curve – helping their clients secure their data and critical services. Many congratulations on this achievement, and we wish them luck going into the final round of judging."

To view the full list of finalists, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2026-cloud-security-awards-finalists.

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the nation's leading provider of integrated software for state and local workforce agencies, serving more than 40 states and U.S. territories. The company's online platforms support all federally funded workforce and partner programs, including WIOA, labor exchange, labor market information, education, reentry, human services, and unemployment insurance. Geographic Solutions' software is currently being utilized by over 1,100 American Job Centers and is accessible to over 211 million individuals across the country. For more information, visit www.geographicsolutions.com.

SOURCE Geographic Solutions, Inc.