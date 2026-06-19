Geographic Solutions Named in the Top 100 for the North America Inspiring Workplaces Awards

PALM HARBOR, Fla., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions, the nation's leading provider of workforce development software for state and local government agencies, is proud to announce that it has been named in the Top 100 for the 2026 North America Inspiring Workplaces Awards for the third consecutive year.

The Inspiring Workplaces Awards recognize organizations that prioritize their people by fostering a culture built on trust, purpose, and belonging. These are more than just great places to work – they are environments where individuals are encouraged to grow and succeed. This year's winners represent a diverse range of organizations that are redefining what it means to put employees first in today's complex and rapidly evolving workplace.

"Achieving Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces winner status for the third year in a row is a testament to the culture we've built together," said Paul Toomey, President and Founder of Geographic Solutions. "This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering employees, fostering inclusion, and ensuring every team member has the opportunity to thrive."

Independent judges recognized the company's strong core values, intentional approach to growth, and ability to maintain a flourishing culture. Judges also highlighted impressive employee retention, commitment to diverse hiring practices, and leadership representation, underscoring continued focus on building an inclusive, values-driven workplace.

In 2024 and 2025, Geographic Solutions was named in the Top 50 North America Inspiring Workplaces Awards and received recognition in the Culture and Purpose category. In 2024, Geographic Solutions was named to the Top 50 of the Top 100 Global Inspiring Workplaces Awards, standing out as one of the few North America–based organizations recognized at the global level.

For more information on this achievement, visit www.inspiring-workplaces.com/company/geographic-solutions.

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the nation's leading provider of integrated software for state and local workforce agencies, serving more than 40 states and U.S. territories. The company's online platforms support all federally funded workforce and partner programs, including WIOA, labor exchange, labor market information, education, reentry, human services, and unemployment insurance. Geographic Solutions' software is currently being utilized by over 1,100 American Job Centers and is accessible to over 211 million individuals across the country. For more information, visit www.geographicsolutions.com

SOURCE Geographic Solutions, Inc.