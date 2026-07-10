Geographic Solutions' VOS Sapphire AI Recognized as the Best AI/ML Powered Solution by the 2026 Tech Ascension Awards

PALM HARBOR, Fla., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions today announced that its proprietary VOS Sapphire AI platform has been named Best AI/ML Solution in the 2026 Tech Ascension Awards.

VOS Sapphire AI leverages artificial intelligence to streamline case management, enhance job matching, automate routine tasks, and deliver personalized assistance to job seekers, employers, and workforce professionals across 40 states and U.S. territories. By improving efficiency, reducing administrative burden, and enabling data-driven decision-making, VOS Sapphire AI helps agencies modernize service delivery and achieve better employment outcomes through a secure, fully integrated AI solution.

"Receiving the Tech Ascension Award for Best AI/ML Solution is a tremendous honor and reflects our commitment to developing AI technologies that deliver real value for workforce agencies," said Paul Toomey, President and Founder of Geographic Solutions. "VOS Sapphire AI empowers workforce professionals to work more efficiently, improve services for job seekers and employers, and achieve better workforce outcomes through secure, practical innovation."

The 2026 Tech Ascension Awards recognize organizations developing innovative technologies that solve critical business challenges and deliver measurable customer value. Winners are evaluated on technology innovation, market impact, and competitive differentiation.

"The 2026 DevOps Award winners are helping define what modern technology operations look like in an AI-driven era," said David Campbell, CEO of Tech Ascension Awards. "These companies stood out for delivering solutions that bring greater intelligence, automation, visibility, and operational control to complex environments. Their innovations are helping organizations move faster, work smarter, and build more resilient digital systems."

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the nation's leading provider of integrated software for state and local workforce agencies, serving more than 40 states and U.S. territories. Its cloud-based platforms support workforce development, labor exchange, labor market information, unemployment insurance, education, reentry, vocational rehabilitation, and human services programs. Geographic Solutions' software is used by more than 1,100 American Job Centers and is accessible to over 211 million individuals nationwide. For more information, visit www.geographicsolutions.com.

About the Tech Ascension Awards

The Tech Ascension Awards recognize organizations developing innovative technologies that solve critical industry challenges across cybersecurity, DevOps, AI, big data, and enterprise technology. Winners are selected based on innovation, market validation, measurable performance, and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.techascensionawards.com.

SOURCE Geographic Solutions, Inc.