Geographic Solutions Named a Finalist in The 2026 SaaS Awards

International Software-as-a-Service Awards Program Announces its Finalists

PALM HARBOR, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions has been named as a finalist for The 2026 SaaS Awards in four categories: Best SaaS Product for Education and Nonprofits, Best SaaS Solution for HR and Workforce Management, Best Data-Driven SaaS Innovation, and Best Bespoke or Specialized SaaS Solution.

Celebrating a decade of recognizing software excellence since its launch in 2016, The SaaS Awards is operated by the global cloud computing awards body, The Cloud Awards. The SaaS Awards recognizes cutting edge innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions across a broad range of use cases and sectors. Geographic Solutions among the selected organizations representing all corners of the globe progressing to the finalist stage.

"Being named a finalist in the SaaS Awards for the second consecutive year is a testament to our team's relentless focus on innovation and customer success," said Paul Toomey, President and Founder of Geographic Solutions. "We are committed to advancing AI-powered workforce technology that helps agencies modernize service delivery, improve operational efficiency, and create better outcomes for the individuals, businesses, and communities they serve."

James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards, said: "This year's SaaS Awards nominees are proving that the future of software lies in absolute reliability and performance. Our judges look for products that don't just innovate but actively solve complex business hurdles. Geographic Solutions has demonstrated the exact mix required to lead the market. Reaching this stage is a prestigious benchmark of quality. We congratulate the team on their finalist placement and look forward to celebrating their continued success."

The program's judges will now determine which of the finalists should be crowned the winner in each category. The SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday August 11, 2026.

Notes for editors

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the nation's leading provider of integrated software for state and local workforce agencies, serving more than 40 states and U.S. territories. The company's online platforms support all federally funded workforce and partner programs, including WIOA, labor exchange, labor market information, education, reentry, human services, and unemployment insurance. Geographic Solutions' software is currently being utilized by over 1,100 American Job Centers and is accessible to over 211 million individuals across the country. For more information, visit www.geographicsolutions.com.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech). Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

SOURCE Geographic Solutions, Inc.