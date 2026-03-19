Geographic Solutions' President and Founder Paul Toomey Named to TAtech Honors Spring 2026 Class

PALM HARBOR, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions is proud to announce that its President and Founder, Paul Toomey, has been selected for TAtech Honors Spring 2026 Class, a prestigious recognition program celebrating extraordinary leaders in talent acquisition and technology.

Paul Toomey, President and Founder, Geographic Solutions

TAtech Honors recognizes individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to advancing the field of talent acquisition. Each year, just 40 leaders are selected based on their sustained excellence and industry impact. Honorees are celebrated as innovators and trailblazers shaping the future of talent technology worldwide.

Paul Toomey joins an elite group of professionals recognized for driving meaningful progress and innovation in the field. This distinction reflects his ongoing commitment to pushing technological boundaries, advancing workforce solutions, and delivering state-of-the-art technology that supports employers, job seekers, and workforce agencies alike.

The Spring 2026 Class was formally announced on March 19, with additional recognition taking place at the TAtech North America Conference, held May 6–8 in Charleston, where honorees will be featured on the TAtech Walk of Fame.

To learn more about TAtech Honors and view the full list of honorees, visit TAtech.org.

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the nation's leading provider of integrated software for state and local workforce agencies, serving more than 40 states and U.S. territories. The company's online platforms support all federally funded workforce and partner programs, including WIOA, labor exchange, labor market information, education, reentry, human services, and unemployment insurance. Geographic Solutions' software is currently being utilized by over 1,100 American Job Centers and is accessible to over 211 million individuals across the country. For more information, visit www.geographicsolutions.com

SOURCE Geographic Solutions, Inc.