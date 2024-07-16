Geographic Solutions Unveils VOS Sapphire AI: The Next Generation of Its Flagship Software

Geographic Solutions leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in its latest version of VOS Sapphire to provide a more intuitive and seamless user experience

PALM HARBOR, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions, a leading provider of workforce development software for the government and the public sector, is excited to announce the launch of VOS Sapphire AI, the next generation of the company's industry-leading VOS Sapphire software suite.

VOS Sapphire AI is a dynamic collaboration between OpenAI, Microsoft, and innovative functionality - showcasing the art of prompt engineering and the transformative potential of reshaping interactions for labor exchange. The introduction of Artificial Intelligence into multiple levels of VOS Sapphire will provide a more intuitive and seamless user experience for building résumés, interview preparation, job search, job posting, and more. VOS Sapphire AI is designed to streamline the job search process and reduce the time it takes for job seekers to find suitable employment. It also enables employers to quickly identify the most qualified candidates for their job openings.

"We are thrilled to introduce AI into the next generation of VOS Sapphire," said Paul Toomey, CEO of Geographic Solutions. 'This new system reinforces our ongoing efforts to provide cutting-edge solutions to our clients and users. Our goal with VOS Sapphire AI is to provide employers and job seekers with access to a broader range of adaptive tools and resources to help them thrive in today's ever-evolving and competitive job market.'

VOS Sapphire AI enables job seekers to effortlessly generate a new résumé and cover letter using their profile data and AI-generated text - creating a bespoke résumé that perfectly aligns with any requirements and specifications listed in a job description; as well as a cover letter that conveys enthusiasm, experience, and captures the attention of hiring managers. VOS Sapphire AI also aids job seekers in preparing for interviews by providing them with details about the employer and position, as well as a curated list of AI-generated questions they can use during an interview. Additional tools for AI-centric practice interview platforms also exist to aid job seekers in interview preparation.

Employers can use similar AI features throughout VOS Sapphire AI to generate job descriptions and interview questions tailored to any candidate's background. Recruiters can also use AI to create job descriptions that include position details, the company's preferences, and requirements for a role.

VOS Sapphire AI reflects Geographic Solutions' commitment to providing its users with innovative tools that drive better outcomes, reduce inefficiencies, and adapt to the individual's ever-evolving needs. As a testament to the company's efforts, the system was recognized by the 2024 Tech Ascension Awards as the Best AI / ML Powered Solution for its modular, customizable design, robust security protocols, and ability to help employers and job seekers in today's competitive job market.

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the nation's leading provider of software solutions for public sector workforce development and benefits including unemployment insurance, economic development, human services, corrections, labor market information, education and vocational rehabilitation. The company has developed state-of-the-art systems for employment and workforce development agencies for more than 40 states and U.S. territories. Geographic Solutions' software is currently being utilized by over 1,200 American Job Centers to serve more than 204 million individuals—reaching over 75% of the job seekers and employers in the country. For more information, visit https://www.geographicsolutions.com.

SOURCE Geographic Solutions, Inc.