Geographic Technologies Group Announces Strategic Investment from The Brydon Group

GOLDSBORO, N.C., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Technologies Group ("GTG"), a national provider of geographic information systems (GIS) consulting and implementation services to government agencies and utilities nationwide, today announced a strategic investment from The Brydon Group.

The investment supports GTG's mission to modernize government operations-transforming complex data environments into clear, actionable systems that help governments make better decisions and better serve their communities.

Local governments face rising expectations for transparency, resilience, and service delivery while navigating staffing constraints, aging infrastructure, and fragmented systems. GTG partners with public sector leaders to build and sustain enterprise GIS programs that drive organizational alignment, improve decision-making, and enhance service delivery across the entire enterprise.

With Brydon's investment, GTG will focus its growth on expanding and refining its core offerings, investing in talent and technology, and developing solutions that better support secure, integrated, and scalable government environments.

In conjunction with the investment, Bridget Allen has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Co-founders Curt Hinton and David Holdstock remain actively involved as Managing Partners and will help guide the company's next phase of growth. Their leadership and deep expertise in GIS remain foundational to GTG.

Bridget Allen, new CEO of GTG, says, "I'm excited to lead GTG and build on the strong foundation Curt, David, and the team have built," said Allen. "Local government shapes the direction of citizen's daily lives. To have the most impact, government agencies need partners who understand their reality and solve real problems. We're investing to accelerate GTG's abilities to support local governments with these mission-critical needs."

"Government is entering a period where data, operations, and decision-making must function as a single system," said Holdstock. "Our relationships and delivery model remain unchanged; what this partnership provides is capacity — more expertise, more innovation, and a stronger platform to help agencies advance the maturity of their enterprise GIS programs and operate as truly high-performance organizations."

"This allows us to double down on our mission, helping organizations use geospatial technology to make better decisions and deliver stronger outcomes for the communities they serve," said Hinton. "Our commitment to clients remains unchanged. What changes is our ability to scale our impact and invest further in the people and capabilities that make GTG successful."

"GTG has built a strong reputation serving local governments with mission-critical geospatial expertise," said Steve Ressler, Managing Partner at The Brydon Group. "We're proud to support the team as they expand their impact."

About Geographic Technologies Group

GTG is a national provider of GIS consulting and implementation services focused on state and local government. As an Esri Gold Partner, GTG has supported more than 1,000 customers across all 50 states through GIS strategic planning, design, implementation, maintenance, and on-call services. For more information, visit www.geotg.com.

About The Brydon Group

The Brydon Group is a talent-first investment firm that partners with outstanding executives to acquire and grow industry-leading businesses in government services, software, healthcare, and other essential sectors. For more information, visit www.brydon.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Geographic Technologies Group