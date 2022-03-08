Geojam Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022

"We're beyond thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company for our innovative shift from a Web2 social application to a Web3 platform that's generating a unique, community-driven approach within the rapidly-growing creator economy," said Sarah Figueroa, CEO, and co-founder of Geojam.

Launched in 2020, Geojam was originally built as a social engagement platform that generated unique experiences between artists and fans. To date, the company has generated meaningful, passion-fueled fan engagement with celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Machine Gun Kelly, and Nyjah Huston.

Moving forward, Geojam is continuing to build the creator economy of the future, one that redirects the flow of incentives back into the hands of creators and users themselves, all powered by the platform's native token, $JAM. With the inception of $JAM, the company combines the technological advancements of decentralized finance with real-world experiences. This combination will inherently interweave the ethos of autonomous cryptocurrency communities and mainstream social networking.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

Geojam is a social engagement platform that generates meaningful and passion-fueled engagement between fans and creators. Geojam's token, $JAM, is paving the next generation of the creator economy at the intersection of Web3, social media, and DeFi to ignite an economy where artists, creators, and fans can earn together and generate value for experiencing moments together. Whether it's being featured on a billboard with Machine Gun Kelly or flying on a private jet with 24kGoldn, Geojam is home to incredible once-in-a-lifetime experiences for fans. Creating unique and impactful interaction between music artists and fans is what positions Geojam as the go-to social media app for music. For more information on Geojam, please visit www.geojam.com .

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

