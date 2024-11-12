Geokey and Overhead Door Corporation Open New Possibilities for Your Property with Seamless Mobile Entry

Overhead Door Corporation and Geokey Bring Smart Access to Garage Doors and More

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geokey® today announced its newest partnership with Overhead Door Corporation, a leader in garage door opener technology. This integration enables users to control their Genie® and Overhead Door™ Brand garage door openers directly from their smartphones, using Geokey's mobile access control software.

"Our goal has always been to simplify property access for on-site staff and residents, and our partnership with Overhead Door Corporation is an important step in allowing users to open any door, anywhere, using a single app," said Brandon Peterson, CEO of Geokey. "Integrating our software with Overhead Door Corporation's operators provides added convenience for residents, making access to frequently used doors easier than ever before."

Residents can now control their garage door openers remotely through the Geokey app. Owners, operators, and property managers can also monitor garage door activity in real-time, monitoring who is accessing and at what time, providing additional security and peace-of-mind for owners, operators, and residents.

"At Overhead Door Corporation, we are thrilled to integrate our comprehensive range of residential and commercial Wi-Fi garage door openers with Geokey's innovative solution. This partnership not only enhances convenience for multi-family properties but also underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge access solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. Together, we are redefining how residents interact with their spaces, ensuring seamless and secure access at their fingertips," said Mike Noyes, President of Genie Company.

The partnership connects Genie's full line of residential and commercial Wi-Fi garage door openers through Aladdin Connect® as well as Overhead Door™ Brand's full line of residential and commercial garage door openers through OHD Anywhere®.

About Geokey: Geokey is revolutionizing the way multifamily and student housing owners and operators secure their access points with a cutting-edge mobile access control platform that doesn't require Wi-Fi. By taking a hardware and software agnostic approach, properties can utilize multiple hardware manufacturers and property technologies controlled under one cloud-based solution to fit their diverse and unique needs. Learn more about how Geokey is revolutionizing the access control industry at www.geokeyaccess.com.

About the Genie Company: The Genie® Company based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of smart garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. The Genie Company was built on customer focus and continues to be one of America's best known and trusted brands. Innovations like Aladdin Connect® and BenchSentry®, deliver safe, secure, and convenient solutions that offer our customers peace of mind to easily fit their lifestyles. More information at www.geniecompany.com. Aladdin Connect, BenchSentry and all related marks are trademarks of The Genie Company.

About The Overhead Door™ Brand: The Overhead Door™ brand, which is recognized by its iconic Red Ribbon logo and "The Genuine. The Original." slogan, is one of the most trusted residential garage door and commercial door manufacturers in North America. The Overhead Door™ brand products are available through our dedicated network of more than 440 Distributors– operating across the country using the trade name "Overhead Door Company." For additional information, visit www.overheaddoor.com. The Overhead Door™ brand is a trademark and the Ribbon Logo is a registered trademark of Overhead Door Corporation.

SOURCE Geokey