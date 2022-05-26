Geologist Tatiana Alva Jimenez joins as a Technical Advisor to Orex

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Orex Minerals Inc. ("Orex") (TSXV: REX) (OTCQB: ORMNF) is pleased to announce that Tatiana Alva Jimenez, M.Sc. P.Geo. has joined the geological senior management team of Belcarra Group Management Ltd. as a Vice President Exploration, and in this role she will serve as a Technical Advisor to Orex. As well as geological sciences degrees from both Peru and Canada, she has 18 years international experience with companies and mining industry consulting firms.

Orex's President & CEO, Ben Whiting, P.Geo., states: "We welcome Tatiana Alva Jimenez to our team at the Belcarra Group. Her experience in Latin American exploration and mining projects will be a particularly valuable addition to our technical guidance for Orex."

Tatiana Alva Jimenez is a registered Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) with Engineers & Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC) and is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG) and Sociedad Geológica del Perú (SGP). She holds a Geology degree from Universidad Nacional de Ingeniería (UNI), Lima, Peru and a Master of Science in Economic Geology from the University of British Columbia (UBC), Vancouver, BC, Canada. She is bilingual in English and Spanish.

Of direct application to Orex is Tatiana Alva Jimenez's experience in Mexico, she has worked on projects in the Sierra Madre Occidental and the Mesa Central, both regions where Orex currently has exploration projects.

ABOUT OREX MINERALS INC.

Orex Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metals exploration in Mexico and Canada. Orex has several current projects: Two projects are located in Durango State, Mexico, the Sandra Silver-Gold Project with Pan American Silver Corp. and the Coneto Gold-Silver Project with Fresnillo PLC. The third project is the Jumping Josephine Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Orex is managed by the experienced Belcarra Group Management Ltd. (the "Belcarra Group"), comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

