Geom Therapeutics To Present Data From Antibiotic Drug Development Programs At ASM Microbe

Dirk Thye, M.D., Executive Chairman of Geom Therapeutics, Inc., said, "We are very excited to introduce our two novel compounds to the infectious diseases scientific community. GT-1 and GT-055 are intended for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative infections, including infections caused by species of Acinetobacter and Pseudomonas, which are among the most critical bacterial threats to human health. Geom's presentations at the ASM Microbe 2018 meeting summarize key research and development results and provide the foundation for GT-1 to enter human clinical trials in the second half of 2018."

Details of the ASM Microbe 2018 presentations are as follows:

Friday, June 8th

Oral Presentation Session 012 - New Agents Discovery Summary Session: Early New Antimicrobial Agents (8:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.)

GT-1: A Novel Siderophore Cephalosporin For MDR Gram-negative Pathogens, As Monotherapy, And In Combination With GT-055, A Novel β-Lactamase Inhibitor; D. Thye

Oral Presentation Session 147 - Trouble-shooting Preclinical Antibacterial Development: A Consensus PK/PD Approach (2:45 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic (PK-PD) Targets Associated with GT-1 Efficacy against Acinetobacter Baumannii Using the Murine-Thigh Infection Model; J. Bader, E. Lakota, M. Zhao, A. Lepak, B. VanScoy, D. Biek, Y. Cho, S. Bhavnani, P. Ambrose, D. Andes

Saturday, June 9th

Poster Presentation Session 233 - AAR04 - Antimicrobial PK/PD & General Pharmacology: in vivo Studies (11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

552 : In Vitro ADME and In Vivo Pharmacokinetic Profiles of GT-1, A Novel Siderophore Cephalosporin, in the Mouse, Rat, and Dog; Y. Cho, H. Kwon, B. Hannah

: In Vitro ADME and Pharmacokinetic Profiles of GT-1, A Novel Siderophore Cephalosporin, in the Mouse, Rat, and Dog; Y. Cho, H. Kwon, B. Hannah 554 : Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic (PK-PD) Targets for GT-1 Efficacy Using A Murine-Lung Infection Model; E. Lakota, A. Lepak, M. Zhao, J. Bader, D. Taylor, D. Biek, Y. Cho, S. Bhavnani, P. Ambrose, D. Andes

: Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic (PK-PD) Targets for GT-1 Efficacy Using A Murine-Lung Infection Model; E. Lakota, A. Lepak, M. Zhao, J. Bader, D. Taylor, D. Biek, Y. Cho, S. Bhavnani, P. Ambrose, D. Andes 556: Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic (PK-PD) Targets Associated with GT-1 Efficacy against Acinetobacter Baumannii Using the Murine-Thigh Infection Model; J. Bader, E. Lakota, M. Zhao, A. Lepak, B. VanScoy, D. Biek, Y. Cho, S. Bhavnani, P. Ambrose, D. Andes

Sunday, June 10th

Poster Presentation Session 412 - AAR08 - New Antimicrobial Agents and New Research Technologies: New Cephalosporins, Penems, and Carbapenems (12:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.)

571 : Antimicrobial Activity of the Novel Siderophore Cephalosporin GT-1 Tested Alone and Combined with the β-Lactamase Inhibitor GT-055 against Molecularly Characterized Enterobacteriaceae Clin. Isolates; H. Sader, L. Duncan, J. Thompson, Y. Cho, D. Biek, R. Flamm

: Antimicrobial Activity of the Novel Siderophore Cephalosporin GT-1 Tested Alone and Combined with the β-Lactamase Inhibitor GT-055 against Molecularly Characterized Clin. Isolates; H. Sader, L. Duncan, J. Thompson, Y. Cho, D. Biek, R. Flamm 572 : Nonclinical Safety and Toxicological Profile of GT-1, A Novel Siderophore Cephalosporin; S. Azri-Meehan, B. Hannah

: Nonclinical Safety and Toxicological Profile of GT-1, A Novel Siderophore Cephalosporin; S. Azri-Meehan, B. Hannah 573 : GT-1, A Novel Siderophore Cephalosporin, with Potent Activity against Select Biothreat Pathogens Either Alone Or in Combination with A Beta-Lactamase Inhibitor (GT-055); S. Zumbrun, S. Halasohoris, M. Lemmon, P. Desai, L. Miller, S. Int Veldt, Z. Huang, B. Hannah, D. Biek, R. G. Panchal

: GT-1, A Novel Siderophore Cephalosporin, with Potent Activity against Select Biothreat Pathogens Either Alone Or in Combination with A Beta-Lactamase Inhibitor (GT-055); S. Zumbrun, S. Halasohoris, M. Lemmon, P. Desai, L. Miller, S. Int Veldt, Z. Huang, B. Hannah, D. Biek, R. G. Panchal 574 : Activity of Novel Siderophore Cephalosporin GT-1 and ß-Lactamase Inhibitor GT-055 against Resistant- K. pneumoniae in Time-Kill and Murine Thigh Infection Studies; S-h. Oh, J. Kwak, J. Lee, H. Han, K. Oh, Y. Cho

: Activity of Novel Siderophore Cephalosporin GT-1 and ß-Lactamase Inhibitor GT-055 against Resistant- in Time-Kill and Murine Thigh Infection Studies; S-h. Oh, J. Kwak, J. Lee, H. Han, K. Oh, Y. Cho 575 : In Vitro Activity of GT-1 and GT-1/GT-055 against Recent Gram-Negative Clinical Isolates; M. Hackel, D. Biek, Y. Cho, D. Sahm

: Activity of GT-1 and GT-1/GT-055 against Recent Gram-Negative Clinical Isolates; M. Hackel, D. Biek, Y. Cho, D. Sahm 576 : In Vitro Activity of Novel Siderophore-Cephalosporin, GT-1, and β-Lactamase Inhibitor, GT-055, against KPC- Or OXA-Type Carbapenemase- and ESBL-Producing E. coli , K. pneumonia Clinical Isolates from A Characterized MDR Panel; P. Nguyen, N. Pinto, N. Vu, Y. Cho, J-H. Byun, R. D'Souza, D. Yong, K. Lee

: Activity of Novel Siderophore-Cephalosporin, GT-1, and β-Lactamase Inhibitor, GT-055, against KPC- Or OXA-Type Carbapenemase- and ESBL-Producing , Clinical Isolates from A Characterized MDR Panel; P. Nguyen, N. Pinto, N. Vu, Y. Cho, J-H. Byun, R. D'Souza, D. Yong, K. Lee 577 : Antimicrobial Activity of GT-1, A Novel Siderophore Cephalosporin, Tested against Multidrug-Resistant Pseudomonas Aeruginosa And Acinetobacter Spp. Isolates; L. Duncan, P. Rhomberg, D. Biek, Y. Cho, R. Flamm, H. Sader

: Antimicrobial Activity of GT-1, A Novel Siderophore Cephalosporin, Tested against Multidrug-Resistant And Spp. Isolates; L. Duncan, P. Rhomberg, D. Biek, Y. Cho, R. Flamm, H. Sader 578 : Serum and Iron Effects on the In Vitro Activity of Siderophore Cephalosporin GT-1; S-h. Oh, J. Kwak, J. Lee, H. Han, D. Biek, K. Oh, Y. Cho

: Serum and Iron Effects on the Activity of Siderophore Cephalosporin GT-1; S-h. Oh, J. Kwak, J. Lee, H. Han, D. Biek, K. Oh, Y. Cho 579 : Efficacy of the Siderophore Cephalosporin GT-1 against P. Aeruginosa in A Neutropenic Mouse Thigh Model of Infection; K. Oh, D. Kang, D. Biek, Y. Cho

Copies of all poster presentations will be available on the Geom website following the ASM Microbe meeting: http://www.Geomtherapeutics.com/.

About GT-1

GT-1, a novel siderophore cephalosporin antibiotic, is being developed for the treatment of MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections. GT-1 is actively transported into Gram-negative cells by exploiting iron uptake systems that use low molecular weight iron-binding molecules, known as siderophores, to transport iron into the cells. This "Trojan Horse" strategy facilitates the uptake of GT-1 into the bacterial periplasmic space in high concentrations where GT-1 binds to its penicillin-binding protein targets and disrupts cell wall synthesis, leading to cell death. This increased transport into bacterial cells potentiates activity against Gram-negative bacteria, including MDR Acinetobacter spp. and P. aeruginosa. All IND-enabling studies have been completed for GT-1 and Geom plans to submit an IND to the FDA in 2H 2018. For more information about GT-1, please visit http://www.geomtherapeutics.com/GT-1.

About Geom Therapeutics

Geom Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel antibiotics for MDR gram-negative infections. Geom is a joint venture with LegoChem Biosciences, a publicly traded Korean biotechnology company (KOSDAQ:141080) and the inventor of GT-1. GT-1, our lead product candidate, a cephalosporin with a novel uptake mechanism, has demonstrated broad spectrum efficacy against gram-negative pathogens and is in development for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including those caused by MDR P. aeruginosa and Acinetobacter spp. We are conducting a Phase 1 study with GT-1 in partnership with The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), an institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). We have built an exceptional research and development team with deep expertise in the development of new antibiotics from discovery through approval. Our mission is to improve patients' lives by developing novel antibiotics to treat resistant infections for which there are no available therapies. For more information, please visit www.geomtherapeutics.com.

Media Contact:

Brendan Hannah

bhannah@geomtherapeutics.com

