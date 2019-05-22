Geomarketing Market to Reach a Market Size of $30.6 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Geomarketing Market, published by KBV research, The Global Geomarketing Market size is expected to reach $30.6 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 28.4% CAGR during the forecast period. With geomarketing, one uses location information to decide how and when certain clients are targeted. The data from the designated geographical area will be used to produce a digital map that is restricted to the areas as specific as suburbs and urban neighborhoods. The data used for localization are from various sources including social networks and mobile devices. Any company wishing to get customers' attention in a particular geographical area can use geomarketing.

The North America market would dominate the Global Geomarketing Software Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 25.6 % during the forecast period. The United States and Canada are the leading players in the geomarketing market in the region. These countries have established economies that enable them to invest heavily in R&D activities. In addition, rapid development of the start-up culture and the high use of educational technologies is expected to fuel the growth of the North America geomarketing market. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.3% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.4% during (2018 - 2024).

The Outdoor market dominated the Global Geomarketing Market by Location 2017. The Indoor market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 29.9% during (2018 - 2024). The companies with the highest location, such as cellular phone companies and other mobile service providers, are in the best position to use geomarketing. Moreever, geomarketing may be used by virtually any company, as digital technology makes it affordable even for small businesses.

Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/geomarketing-market/

The Retail & Ecommerce market dominated the Global Geomarketing Market by End User 2017, growing at a CAGR of 26.9 % during the forecast period. Retailers can use promotional activities based on the location in several ways such as transmitting local communications to the mobile devices of potential customers who enter the store using a geomarketing solution. The Healthcare & Life Sciences market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.7% during (2018 - 2024). The Media & Entertainment market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.2% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Telecom & IT market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 30.1% during (2018 - 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Software AG, Clevertap, and Ericsson.

In order to understand the competitive landscape, the KBV Cardinal Matrix has been provided with this report. It is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Google, Inc. and Microsoft Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Geomarketing market.

Global Geomarketing Market Segmentation

By Component

Software

Content Management



Location & Predictive Analytics



Geofencing



Others

Services

Integration & Deployment



Advisory & Consulting



Support & Maintenance

By Location

Outdoor

Indoor

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By End User

Retail & Ecommerce

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Media & Entertainment

Telecom & IT

Travel & Hospitality

BFSI

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Systems Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Software AG

Clevertap

Ericsson.

