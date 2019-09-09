Geometric Results Inc. (GRI) to help attendees take their contingent workforce to the next level

DETROIT, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GRI, a leading provider of non-employee workforce solutions, announced that the company will showcase Envision, GRI's industry leading workforce decision analytics platform, and present at the 2019 CWS Summit in three separate events. GRI will offer best practices on communicating with contingent workforce providers in a manner that ensures the development of a strong program, designed to meet a company's strategic business objectives.

GRI's proprietary workforce analytics platform, Envision, leverages modern technology and data science, along with global contingent labor benchmark data, to enable companies to analyze, visualize, and predict, labor trends and outcomes within their programs. Envision allows companies to change how they interpret contingent labor data to deliver tangible results previously difficult, if not impossible, to attain. "Envision sets us apart from our competitors, providing us with an analytics platform that allows us to make real-time, informed decisions about our customer's non-employee workforce and identify not only what's happening now, but also answer what to do next," said Salema Rice, Chief Data Officer, GRI.

Salema Rice, Chief Data Officer of GRI, will be moderating a roundtable on "Business Intelligence: Go BIG or Go Home" on Monday, September 9 at 10:45 a.m. and presenting in the Technology Track "Into the Future: How Data Science, Machine Learning and AI Can Answer Puzzling Contingent Workforce Questions and Uncover Undiscovered Value" held on Tuesday, September 10, from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. In this session, Rice will introduce new ways to uncover what's happening on many levels within your program and how to use that information to create value. She will share specific user case outcomes of successful total talent workforce decision analytics applications.

In a third presentation on Wednesday, September 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Rice is participating in the Leading in a New World of Work Track panel "Optimizing Your Staffing Firm for a VMS/MSP World." This session will explore what's working and how to make VMS/MSP programs a success for your staffing firm. Panelists will discuss the challenges for staffing suppliers and leaders in adapting to today's high-volume VMS/MSP supply chains. Ursula Williams, Chief Operating Officer, Staffing Industry Analysts will moderate the panel.

"Attendees will leave these sessions with solid ideas and best practices to help build and manage a contingent workforce strategy," said Rice. "It is critical that when selecting and managing a contingent workforce program that both the provider and client work collaboratively to develop and implement a strategic, analytics-driven workforce plan that fuels an organization's growth."

GRI will be exhibiting at booth space #110 and host a private suite (Suite 605 Harbor Tower) throughout the CWS Summit event. Contact David Cooper, DCooper@geometricresultsinc.com, to schedule a meeting or demo.

About Geometric Results, Inc.

Geometric Results, Inc. (GRI), a subsidiary of MSX International and a Bain Capital portfolio company, is the world's largest independent non-employee workforce solutions provider. The company maintains a conflict-free position with regard to staffing suppliers and VMS technology platforms. GRI's solution includes management of clients' non-employee labor population from contracting, to supplier management, payment services, and advanced analytics. With GRI's MSP, clients realize improved efficiency, increased transparency, and reduced cost. GRI continues to be an industry leader in solution innovation, serving clients in more than 50 countries with proprietary services including Envision workforce data analytics and a marketing- leading SOW Management Practice. For more information, visit www.GeometricResultsInc.com.

