Geometrica® Introduces Agridome™, a Modern Storage Solution for Grain Piles

CYPRESS, Texas, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The available methods for covering temporary grain storage areas have always come with a few headaches. Until now. Today, with the introduction of Agridome, Geometrica is offering a new form of secure, high-volume storage with improved functionality—at a fraction of the cost of new bins.

The Agridome can convert outdoor piling areas into permanent storage without any compromise to existing infrastructure or how and when grain can be loaded and unloaded. Made possible by Geometrica, Inc., a global leader in the manufacturing of long-span domes, the Agridome brings an incredibly strong, permanent cover made of galvanized steel that's assembled quickly on site using mechanical joints.

"We've been building domes like these for more than 25 years, and the core strengths of our business—world class quality and long-span technology—are now translating into improved profit potential and efficiency for ag operations," says Francisco Castaño, chief executive officer for Geometrica. "From standing up to Mother Nature to the ease of moving grain in and out, the initial response has been tremendous."

Among the Agridome's biggest selling points:

Per-bushel price – The Agridome features the strength and longevity of more traditional permanent storage options at lower upfront and operational costs.

– The Agridome features the strength and longevity of more traditional permanent storage options at lower upfront and operational costs. Retrofittable construction – Erecting an Agridome doesn't mean building away from existing bunker, center tower or surrounding structures, but building around them.

– Erecting an Agridome doesn't mean building away from existing bunker, center tower or surrounding structures, but building around them. Weatherproof build – For a US corn-growing region that's no stranger to inclement weather, the Agridome can be designed with any region-specific conditions in mind, from northern snows to high-speed prairie winds.

– For a US corn-growing region that's no stranger to inclement weather, the Agridome can be designed with any region-specific conditions in mind, from northern snows to high-speed prairie winds. User-friendliness – No more fighting with stubborn tarps nor hitting columns with a front-end loader. Agridome's open plan makes moving grain a cinch and includes built-in translucent panels for sustainable, integrated daylighting.

– No more fighting with stubborn tarps nor hitting columns with a front-end loader. Agridome's open plan makes moving grain a cinch and includes built-in translucent panels for sustainable, integrated daylighting. Holding capacity – Whereas a large traditional bin may only hold around 1 million bushels, the first Agridome constructed has a holding capacity of 2.5 million and its designs can provide coverage for up to 10 million.

The Agridome is Geometrica's latest innovation in its mission to design and build the most attractive and efficient structures for each job. Since its inception in 1992, Geometrica has built structures for a wide array of end uses, ranging from industrial bulk storage to architectural applications like sports arenas, museums, places of worship and shopping centers.

To learn more about Geometrica and its new Agridome, visit Geometrica.com/agricultural.

About Geometrica

Geometrica® is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and installation of long-span dome and space frame structures. The construction of Geometrica's steel or aluminum structures is based on an incredibly strong mechanical connector that allows for unlimited forms in architectural, industrial, agricultural and bulk storage settings. Based in Houston, TX, and Monterrey, Mexico, Geometrica enlists a worldwide team of representatives, resellers and installers, and its products can be found in more than 40 countries. For news and updates, follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook, or visit Geometrica.com.

SOURCE Geometrica

Related Links

https://www.geometrica.com

