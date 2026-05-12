Geonamic Systems Receives Collaboration Award at Esri Partner Conference for Exceptional Achievement

ATLANTA, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geonamic Systems received the Collaboration award at the 2026 Esri Partner Conference (EPC) held March 8-9, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. This award was presented to Geonamic for successful customer implementations due to collaboration, recognizing Geonamic's efforts and success in collaborating with Esri, clients, and other business partners last year.

An Esri Gold Partner, Geonamic, will celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2026. Geonamic and Esri have teamed together to work on several recent projects, including multiple GIS Modernization and Migration initiatives for some of the largest oil and gas pipeline operators in North America. These projects often integrate technology and services from other Esri Business Partners, collaborating to provide best-in-class solutions to our oil and gas pipeline customers.

Esri is the global leader in location intelligence with a network of over 3,000 partners around the world. The award winners are organizations that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex problems by using Esri's ArcGIS software and those who have done exceptional work in advancing geographic information system (GIS) technology.

"We value the partnership with Geonamic Systems and Esri is happy to acknowledge their strong dedication to customer success using ArcGIS by awarding them this 2026 EPC award," said Thomas Fair, Director, Esri Partner Network.

"We are incredibly appreciative of our 20 year partnership with Esri and look forward to continuing to work together for our mutual oil and gas pipeline operator clients. There is a significant opportunity in our market to continue to improve operational efficiency, asset integrity and safety by leveraging the Esri ArcGIS platform and specialized partner expertise," said Brad Schaaf, Co-CEO, Geonamic Systems.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

About Geonamic Systems

Geonamic Systems is a software and service provider in the oil and gas pipeline industry with modular, Esri-based software solutions and services to support pipeline integrity management, data management, and risk assessment. Geonamic offers industry-proven solutions, based on the Esri ArcGIS platform and widely deployed with one of the largest end-user communities currently in production. Founded in 2006, Geonamic has a complete focus on oil and gas pipeline technology and services and has assembled one of the most experienced teams of software developers and consultants in the industry, with over 420,000 miles of pipeline assets managed and accessed by Geonamic technology globally. Visit us at geonamic.com, or contact us at [email protected] for more information.

SOURCE Geonamic Systems