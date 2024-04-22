GEOPARK ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER

BOGOTA, Columbia, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark" or the "Company") (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator, today announced the final results of its tender offer to purchase its common shares, or the shares, at (i) prices specified by the tendering shareholders of not greater than U.S.$10.00 nor less than U.S.$9.00 per common share or (ii) at the purchase price determined in accordance with the tender offer. The tender offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 17, 2024.

Based on the final count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the Depositary for the tender offer (the "Depositary"), a total of 4,369,181 common shares of GeoPark were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at the final cash purchase price of U.S.$10.00 per share.

Accordingly, GeoPark acquired 4,369,181 shares at a purchase price of U.S.$10.00 per share, for a total cost of approximately U.S.$43.7 million, excluding fees and other expenses related to the tender offer. These shares represent 7.87% of the issued and outstanding common shares of GeoPark as of April 19, 2024. The Depositary will promptly pay for the shares accepted for purchase.

After giving effect to the purchase of the common shares, GeoPark will have 51,117,757 outstanding common shares.

GeoPark funded the share purchases in the tender offer from its cash and investments.

GeoPark's tender offer was made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase and Letter of Transmittal, each dated March 20, 2024 and as amended on April 11, 2024 and April 18, 2024.

The Dealer Manager for the Offer was BTG Pactual US Capital, LLC. The Information Agent for the tender offer was Georgeson LLC. The Depositary was Computershare Trust Company, N.A. Holders of shares who have questions or would like additional information about the Offer should contact the Information Agent toll free at (866) 356-2715.

