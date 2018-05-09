Geopath Launches Out-Of-Home Audience Measurement For Vector Media's Iconic Double Decker Platform

"After years of working closely with the Geopath team, we are excited about the release of the new audience measurement & insight data for Vector's Double Decker media platform," said Gary Greenstein, Chief Revenue Officer of Vector Media. "This release is an important step in the evolution of Vector's flagship product as it continues to gain market share throughout the largest markets across the United States".

The new ratings have been completed and released for Vector's assets in Chicago, with the remaining markets set to come on-line in a progressive rollout over the next several months. The results of the Chicago analysis confirm that the format is one of the most impactful in the Chicago market.

Geopath's updated methodology behind its audience-based measurement combines mobile data with census and traffic data to provide buyers with the most accurate measurement available. Geopath also enables brands and agencies to compare all audited OOH formats, using a single currency to better inform buying decisions.

This is one of several announcements Vector has made in the past several months in relation to providing improved audience insights to its clients.

About Vector Media

Founded in 1998, Vector Media (www.vectormedia.com) specializes in large-format transit advertising, traditional Out-of-Home media and the creation of interactive brand experiences. The company's current inventory of over 30,000 Out-of-Home faces includes bulletins, street furniture and over 20,000 transit advertising faces, including double decker buses, municipal transit, airport shuttles, custom route coach vehicles and trolleys. Vector Media maintains inventory in 27 of the top 35 DMAs including the only coast-to-coast double-decker advertising network in North America, which is comprised of inventory in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Boston, Washington, DC, Houston, Miami, San Diego, San Antonio, Austin and Dallas. Vector's rapidly growing experiential division integrates the company's Out-of-Home assets and other capabilities through the creation of dynamic brand experiences.

About Geopath

Founded in 1933, Geopath is the industry standard that powers a smarter OOH marketplace through state-of-the art audience location measurement, deep insights, and innovative market research. The organization is headquartered in New York and governed by a tripartite board comprised of advertisers, agencies, and media companies spanning the entire United States. For more information, please visit http://www.geopath.org

Media Contact:

JMediaHouse, LLC

Jason Geller

212-920-0398

jason@jmediahouse.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geopath-launches-out-of-home-audience-measurement-for-vector-medias-iconic-double-decker-platform-300645188.html

SOURCE Vector Media

Related Links

https://vectormedia.com

