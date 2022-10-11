Geophysical Services Market Size to Grow by USD 3.55 Billion, The Land to be Largest Revenue-generating Type Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The geophysical services market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis between 2022 to 2026 report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 3.55 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.91%, according to the latest report from Technavio. View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology Download FREE PDF Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Geophysical Services Market 2022-2026

The report on the geophysical services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies the rising multi-client survey approach as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the slowdown in investments in the oil and gas industry will be a major challenge for the geophysical services market during the forecast period.

The geophysical services market covers the following areas:

Market Segmentation

Technavio analyzes the market by type (land, marine, and aerial) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The geophysical services market share growth by the land segment will be significant during the forecast period. 2D seismic surveys are cheaper than 3D and 4D seismic surveys, but the quality of data obtained from this survey is low. Hence, oil and gas and mining companies generally prefer 3D and 4D seismic surveys for capturing data. The use of advanced survey techniques increases the cost of a seismic survey, but it provides adequate information based on which exploration activities can be executed. In the geographical segment, 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The rapid industrialization and the increasing number of investments in the oil and gas industry in the region will facilitate the geophysical services market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Abitibi Geophysics, CGG SA, China National Offshore Oil Corp., Dawson Geophysical Co., EON Geosciences Inc., Fugro NV, Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., GeoTech, Halliburton Co., ION Geophysical Corp., PGS ASA, Phoenix Geophysics, Ramboll Group AS, SAExploration Holdings Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Sea Geo Surveys Pvt. Ltd., Spectrum Geophysics, TGS NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA., Weatherford International Plc, Xcalibur Multiphysics among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

CGG SA - The company offers geophysical services such as subsurface imaging, seismic imaging, and least square migration.

- The company offers geophysical services such as subsurface imaging, seismic imaging, and least square migration. EON Geosciences Inc. - The company offers geophysical services such as magnetic surveys, radiometric surveys, and electromagnetic surveys.

- The company offers geophysical services such as magnetic surveys, radiometric surveys, and electromagnetic surveys. Geophysical Survey Systems Inc . - The company offers geophysical services such as structures can Pro, utility scan, and SIR30.

. - The company offers geophysical services such as structures can Pro, utility scan, and SIR30. GeoTech - The company offers geophysical services such as ground penetrating radar surveys, electrical resistivity surveys, and seismic refraction and mass surveys.

- The company offers geophysical services such as ground penetrating radar surveys, electrical resistivity surveys, and seismic refraction and mass surveys. Halliburton Co. - The company offers geophysical services such as global and regional screening. To know more about Vendors Download FREE PDF Sample Report!

Related Reports:

Geophysical Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.91% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Russia, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abitibi Geophysics, CGG SA, China National Offshore Oil Corp, Dawson Geophysical Co., EON Geosciences Inc., Fugro NV, Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., GeoTech, Halliburton Co., ION Geophysical Corp., PGS ASA, Phoenix Geophysics, Ramboll Group AS, SAExploration Holdings Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Sea Geo Surveys Pvt. Ltd., Spectrum Geophysics, TGS NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA, Weatherford International Plc, and Xcalibur Multiphysics Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Land - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Land - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Land - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Land - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Land - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Marine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Marine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Marine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Marine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Marine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Aerial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Aerial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Aerial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Aerial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Aerial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 CGG SA

Exhibit 93: CGG SA - Overview



Exhibit 94: CGG SA - Business segments



Exhibit 95: CGG SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: CGG SA - Segment focus

10.4 EON Geosciences Inc.

Exhibit 97: EON Geosciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: EON Geosciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: EON Geosciences Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Geophysical Survey Systems Inc.

Exhibit 100: Geophysical Survey Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Geophysical Survey Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Geophysical Survey Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 GeoTech

Exhibit 103: GeoTech - Overview



Exhibit 104: GeoTech - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: GeoTech - Key offerings

10.7 Halliburton Co.

Exhibit 106: Halliburton Co. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Halliburton Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Halliburton Co. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Halliburton Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Halliburton Co. - Segment focus

10.8 ION Geophysical Corp.

Exhibit 111: ION Geophysical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: ION Geophysical Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: ION Geophysical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: ION Geophysical Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 PGS ASA

Exhibit 115: PGS ASA - Overview



Exhibit 116: PGS ASA - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: PGS ASA - Key offerings

10.10 Phoenix Geophysics

Exhibit 118: Phoenix Geophysics - Overview



Exhibit 119: Phoenix Geophysics - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Phoenix Geophysics - Key offerings

10.11 Schlumberger Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Schlumberger Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Schlumberger Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Schlumberger Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 TGS NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA

Exhibit 125: TGS NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA - Overview



Exhibit 126: TGS NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 127: TGS NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: TGS NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio