Geophysical Technology Selects Benchmark for Volume Production of its Next-Generation Seismic Sensor Technology

TEMPE, Ariz., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, today announced it has been selected by Geophysical Technologies Inc. (GTI) to ramp-up production of the company's next-generation seismic sensors, NuSeis™ NRU 1C™. The sensors are a key component of seismic systems used for measuring the earth's subsurface composition through geophysical technology that efficiently illuminates and monitors the earth's subsurface for resource extraction, earthquake monitoring, construction, and hydrothermal projects.

"Benchmark is a valued partner with the global network, advanced manufacturing capabilities and responsiveness necessary to meet our specific goals," said Richard Degner, president and CEO, GTI. "Their comprehensive services and commitment to reliability is helping us deliver our technology to the market at volume while optimizing costs and not sacrificing quality."

GTI's NuSeis NRU 1C is a self-contained seismic nodal recording unit with a 58-gram internal electronic cab (eCab). The eCab can be quickly removed and inserted into a dozen interchangeable NuSeis form factors, each suited for different environments to provide peak operating performance and optimal ground coupling. The company's seismic recording technology enables data acquisition of the highest quality, with unprecedented operating efficiency, and optimal health, safety, and environmental (HSE) performance.

Benchmark is providing high-volume manufacturing of the top-level assembly for NuSeis, which includes the core technology and multiple variants for a variety of soil types. Benchmark is also helping GTI relocate its manufacturing operations to North America, which will enable improved localization, cost, and procurement of materials and components.

"As a worldwide manufacturing partner with a strategically curated network of facilities, Benchmark is able to quickly address challenges in the global economy and move production to either nearshore or offshore facilities to optimize our customer's costs," said Rob Crawford, SVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Benchmark. "Working closely with GTI, we're helping to meet their production goals in a flexible manner while maintaining the high level of quality and customer service, consistent with Benchmark's focus on high reliability products."

