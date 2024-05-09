Geopolymers Market, 36% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global geopolymers market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.86 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.57% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Geopolymers Market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Product (Cement and concrete, Furnace and reactor insulators, Composites, and Decorative artifacts) and Application (Construction, Coating application, Fireproofing, and Others) Key Companies Covered Alchemy Geopolymer Solutions LLC, BASF SE, CEMEX SAB de CV, Ecocem Ireland Ltd., Geopolymer International, Geopolymer Solutions LLC, JSW STEEL Ltd., Kiran Global Chem Ltd., Pyromeral Systems, RENCA Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., smartfix Industries, Terra CO2, Uretek India Pvt. Ltd., Wagners Holding Co. Ltd., and Zeobond Pty Ltd. Regions Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

APAC North America Europe South America Middle East & Africa

1. APAC - APAC is estimated to contribute 36%. to the growth of the global market. The Geopolymers Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. Analysts from Technavio have detailed the regional trends and drivers shaping the market. The surge in construction and infrastructure projects, coupled with rapid urbanization and industrialization in India and China, is fueling market expansion.

Governments across APAC, including China , India , and Japan , are promoting sustainable infrastructure development to mitigate carbon emissions, further propelling market growth. Geopolymers are gaining popularity as viable alternatives to conventional cement and concrete due to their superior strength, durability, and eco-friendly nature. As geopolymers find increased application in building construction, awareness among governments and the public about the advantages of geopolymer concrete is growing. Consequently, these factors are poised to drive market growth in the APAC region throughout the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

Product 1.1 Cement and concrete

1.2 Furnace and reactor insulators

1.3 Composites

1.4 Decorative artifacts Application 2.1 Construction

2.2 Coating application

2.3 Fireproofing

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment: The cement and concrete sector is set to experience substantial growth in the upcoming period. Cement plays a crucial role in developing economies, serving as a primary material in concrete production for constructing buildings, infrastructure, and industrial facilities. With high cement production already, further increases are expected. Geopolymer concrete, made from waste materials like fly ash and ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS), is gaining traction.

Utilizing geopolymer concrete reduces carbon emissions by decreasing the reliance on Portland cement and utilizing waste. Geopolymer cement and concrete find applications in pavements, retaining walls, water tanks, and more due to their favorable binding properties. Consequently, the geopolymer cement and concrete segment will drive the global market's growth in the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Geopolymers Market is witnessing a growing demand driven by its environmentally friendly nature and cost-effectiveness. Geopolymer materials offer a sustainable alternative to traditional construction materials like Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), contributing to reducing CO2 emissions in the cement industry.

These materials utilize industrial by-products such as fly ash and aluminosilicate sources, minimizing waste and lowering the carbon footprint. Geopolymer cement concretes (GPCCs) exhibit impressive mechanical properties, including high tensile strength and resistance to fire, making them ideal for a variety of applications.

In the construction market, there's a rising utilization of geopolymers for repairing bridges, tunnels, roads, and pavements, thanks to their durability and lower energy consumption during production. Moreover, the use of geopolymers in toxic waste immobilization offers a sustainable solution for environmental remediation.

With increasing awareness of the need to reduce CO2 emissions and pollutants, the demand for geopolymers and their associated products like adhesives is expected to continue to grow, creating opportunities for innovation and expansion in the market.

Market Overview

The global market for geopolymers is witnessing significant growth due to increasing awareness about environmental sustainability and the need to reduce CO2 emissions. Geopolymers, made from aluminosilicate materials and industrial by-products like fly ash, offer a solution to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions associated with traditional cement production. These materials, often used in construction applications such as precast panels, road and pavement repair, bridge construction, and tunnel lining, boast mechanical properties and resistance to fire, making them ideal for infrastructure projects.

Geopolymer cement concretes (GPCCs) are gaining traction in the construction market due to their lower carbon footprint and high tensile strength. With rising demand for environmentally friendly alternatives, the utilization of geopolymers is expected to increase further, driving the market forward. Additionally, the use of geopolymers contributes to reducing energy consumption in chemical processes and burning fuel, further cementing their position as sustainable alternatives in the construction industry.

