Geordie AI Named "Most Innovative Startup" at RSAC 2026 Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference LLC ("RSAC"), the premier global platform for the cybersecurity community and host of the world's largest and most influential cybersecurity conference, today announced that Geordie AI has been named the winner of the annual RSAC™ Innovation Sandbox contest. Named "Most Innovative Startup 2026," Geordie AI was selected by a panel of esteemed judges for their security and governance platform purpose-built for AI agent where enterprises get a deep, real-time understanding of their agentic footprint, the ability to observe agent posture and behavior, and natively identify and mitigate risk within their agents to safely scale agentic innovation.

Top 10 Finalists have tallied over 100 acquisitions, received over $50.1 billion in investments over the last 20 years Post this Geordie AI has been named “Most Innovative Startup 2026" and the winner of the annual RSAC™ Innovation Sandbox contest

Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox (ISB) contest has been the leading platform for startups to showcase groundbreaking technologies that have the potential to transform the cybersecurity industry. Each of the Top 10 Finalists received a $5M investment to help fuel their growth and innovation. More details about the SAFE program offered to ISB participants can be found here.

"When we started the company, we spoke to some of our investors and all agreed we wanted to go for the RSAC Innovation Sandbox stage," said Henry Comfort, Co-Founder & CEO, Geordie AI. "It means the world to us. It's great validation for the problem we are solving, the team that's behind it all putting it together, and the customers we are now solving problems for. We are seeing that we can make a big difference for companies as they seek to understand their agentic footprint and agentic operations and manage the risk."

The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success as the Top 10 Finalists have collectively celebrated more than 100 acquisitions and received over $50.1 billion* in investments over the last 20 years. There have been several high-profile acquisitions of former ISB finalists recently. Earlier this month, Google completed its acquisition of Wiz (2021 ISB Finalist) for $32 billion, which marks the largest acquisition of a private, venture-backed U.S. company to date. In December 2025, Veeam announced that it had completed the acquisition of Securiti AI (2020 ISB Winner) for $1.725 billion. In September 2025, F5 Networks completed the acquisition of CalypsoAI (2025 ISB Finalist) for $180M.

More than 200 companies have been finalists in the contest over its 21-year history; previous finalists have included Imperva, SentinelOne, Axonius, Wiz, Pangea, Talon, Elastica, Phantom, and BigID. Many of these companies went on to elevate their profile following their time on the Innovation Sandbox stage—whether through public offerings, major acquisitions, or industry-leading independent growth—showcasing the contest's role as a catalyst for success in cybersecurity innovation.

"The talent, determination, and ingenuity of what's to come in the cybersecurity industry was showcased on the RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest stage today," said Cecilia Marinier, Vice President, Innovation & Scholars, RSAC. "A huge, well-earned congratulations to this year's winning company Geordie AI and to all our Finalists for providing invaluable energy, time, and effort into bringing their ideas to the big stage and helping to power the next generation of ideas to keep our world secure."

For more information regarding RSAC 2026 Conference, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco this week from March 23-26, visit our website at http://www.rsaconference.com/usa.

* numbers according to Crunchbase as of March 11, 2026

About RSAC

As the cybersecurity industry's convening authority, RSAC brings together diverse minds to exchange perspectives, knowledge, and ideas. RSAC provides the world's leading platform for uniting and advancing the cybersecurity community to create a safer society. RSAC is at the cutting edge of cybersecurity innovation and education. The company's flagship event, RSAC™ Conference, is the largest and most influential global gathering in cybersecurity. RSAC gives cybersecurity professionals a platform to connect and grow. To learn more, visit www.OneRSAC.com.

About RSAC™ Conference

RSAC™ Conference is the largest and most influential Conference in the cybersecurity industry. Today, under the expanded RSAC brand, the Conference is central to a larger mission that unites the cybersecurity community to create a safer society. To learn more, visit www.rsaconference.com/usa.

SOURCE RSA Conference