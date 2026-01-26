Geording Machinery Slashes SME Recycling Costs by 30% with New All-in-One Shredder Integration Amid ESG Push

TAICHUNG, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geording Machinery, a Taiwan-based leader in advanced plastic recycling systems, today announced the global launch of its Shredder Integrated Recycling Machine, a scalable, all-in-one solution designed specifically for Small and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs). The system reduces operational expenditure (OPEX) by up to 30%, achieved by consolidating shredding, recycling, and pelletizing into a single automated workflow, outperforming conventional multi-machine recycling setups.

By leveraging over three decades of engineering expertise, particularly in tackling challenging waste streams like chemical drums and highly contaminated industrial plastics, Geording has successfully engineered a highly efficient, all-in-one offering. This core innovation allows SME manufacturers to initiate recycling programs efficiently and achieve measurable sustainability gains, all without the prohibitive capital investment or high energy costs typically associated with high-performance equipment. This system represents a strategic evolution of Geording's high-performance Plastic Recycling Line , specifically re-engineered to deliver industrial-grade efficiency within a footprint and budget tailored for smaller manufacturing plants.

Breaking the Barrier: High-Value Engineering for SMEs

As global sustainability mandates intensify, SMEs are pressured to modernize while protecting profitability. Geording has successfully scaled down its industrial expertise—originally honed on high-difficulty waste streams like Chemical Drum Recycling —to create a system tailored for smaller manufacturing plants.

"For most SMEs, the barrier to the circular economy hasn't been a lack of will, but a lack of affordable, high-performance technology," said Jessica Liu, Marketing Director at Geording Machinery. "By making high-efficiency recycling accessible, we are ensuring that sustainability and profitability are no longer mutually exclusive for smaller manufacturers."

Maximizing Throughput and Reducing OPEX

At the core of Geording's offering is the Shredder Integrated Recycling Machine, which combines shredding, recycling, and pelletizing into a single, automated workflow. This unification minimizes manual labor, optimizes factory floor space, and significantly reduces energy consumption.

Through its seamlessly integrated workflow—which synchronizes shredding, extrusion, and pelletizing—Geording minimizes energy loss and eliminates redundant material handling, allowing clients to achieve up to 30% lower OPEX. This performance benchmark is consistent across Geording's entire range of HDPE Recycling Machines . This scalable approach is a proven success in high-standard markets, exemplified by successful deployments in Japan , which showcase Geording's ability to handle complex industrial waste with precision.

Beyond providing high-performance hardware, Geording delivers a complete turnkey solution. This includes specialized services such as factory layout planning and customized machinery selection (ranging from 100 kg/hr to 500 kg/hr), ensuring each installation delivers optimal resource efficiency tailored to the client's specific production scale.

A Profitable Investment and Long-Term Partnership

Geording, a second-generation, family-led company, understands that SMEs require proven reliability and commitment.

"While large corporations focus on complex ESG frameworks, SMEs need solutions focused on survival and sustained profitability," Ms. Liu added. "Our responsibility is to turn sustainability into a profitable investment. Geording's commitment is simple: our service and support will be as durable as our machines, supporting clients as they grow from one recycling line to a full-scale, customized facility."

Geording's scalable recycling solutions are already being adopted by small and mid-sized manufacturers across Asia, helping them rapidly transition production waste into valuable reusable materials.

About Geording Machinery

Founded in Taichung, Taiwan, Geording Machinery specializes in the design and manufacture of customized plastic recycling systems. With over 30 years of engineering experience, the company provides integrated solutions for shredding, washing, drying, and pelletizing, with a core specialization in tackling complex waste streams. Beyond standard systems, Geording offers Advanced Plastic Recycling Production Lines for manufacturers requiring solutions for heterogeneous, high-contamination waste and PET Bottle Recycling .

Geording is globally recognized for its energy-efficient, durable equipment and its commitment to helping clients stay ahead of the latest Waste Recycling Equipment Trends . Through advanced, ESG-ready systems—including CO2 monitoring and smart controls—Geording empowers manufacturers of all sizes to achieve their circular economy and sustainability goals through practical, scalable manufacturing solutions.

Learn more about our global projects and innovative recycling technologies at www.geording.com .

