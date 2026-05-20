GeoRedox and Canada Nickel Launch First-of-its-kind Geologic Hydrogen Program at Crawford Nickel Project in Timmins, Ontario

Highlights:

MOU signed to develop first stimulated geologic hydrogen well at Crawford Nickel Project, Timmins, Ontario

Zero-carbon hydrogen to be produced from natural chemical reactions in ultramafic rock

Advances Canada Nickel's Zero-Carbon Industrial Cluster vision for the Timmins Nickel District

BOSTON and TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - GeoRedox Corporation ("GeoRedox") and Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) are pleased to announce that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") launching a partnership to develop the world's first stimulated geologic hydrogen well on the site of Canada Nickel's Crawford Nickel Project near Timmins, Ontario.

Canada Nickel - Timmins Nickel District (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

The project will test GeoRedox's proprietary technology for producing zero-carbon hydrogen from ultramafic rock formations - the same geology that underlies Canada Nickel's twenty-plus projects in the Timmins Nickel District - and represents a foundational step toward a zero-carbon industrial cluster in Northeast Ontario.

Robert Stoner, President of GeoRedox said: "Hydrogen is used extensively in metals production, which makes GeoRedox a natural partner to the mining industry. In Canada Nickel we're delighted to have partnered with a mining company that shares our commitment to industrial decarbonization and environmental stewardship - and our sense of urgency. Crawford gives us the ideal real-world setting to validate our technology alongside a world-class mining operation. The opportunity to develop a project with Canada Nickel in a well-developed industrial region with extensive infrastructure is truly exciting."

Mark Selby CEO of Canada Nickel said, "The ultramafic rock that hosts our Crawford deposit and twenty-plus projects across the Timmins Nickel District is precisely the geology GeoRedox's technology is designed for. This partnership brings us a significant step closer to a Zero-Carbon Industrial Cluster in Northeast Ontario - one that converts our concentrates into finished critical mineral products including nickel, chromium and cobalt, while leveraging the region's significant carbon storage capacity."

GeoRedox will fund the demonstration program in full. Canada Nickel will contribute site access, rock samples, technical expertise, data, and other resources necessary for project planning and implementation at Crawford. The demonstration is the first phase of a program that, if successful, has the potential to provide a large-scale, carbon-free hydrogen supply for a zero-carbon industrial cluster in the Timmins Nickel District.

Once constructed and in operation, Crawford, which is located in Ontario's Critical Minerals Corridor, is expected to rank among the Western world's largest nickel sulphide projects and among the world's lowest-carbon nickel operations. The project's ultramafic geology - the same rock type that hosts GeoRedox's target formations globally - makes it a natural site for the demonstration program.

Qualified Person

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About GeoRedox Corporation

GeoRedox Corporation is a Boston-based early-stage technology developer founded in 2024 by a group of scientists and engineers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). It has developed proprietary Advanced Weathering Enhancement (AWE) technology for producing ultralow cost hydrogen from a variety of rocks and formations widely distributed around the world without the need for a capping layer, or reservoir. The company is currently in the early stages of developing projects in North America, Europe, India and Africa. For more information, visit www.georedox.com, or contact Robert Stoner CEO Phone: 781-733-1340 Email [email protected].

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to supply the nickel required for high growth electric vehicle, stainless steel, defence, and broader industrial markets. The Company is developing innovative carbon management and mineralization technologies designed to support the production of lower-carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products while enabling permanent carbon storage at industrial scale. Through its proprietary In-Process Tailings (IPT) Carbonation approach, Canada Nickel expects to integrate carbon sequestration directly into mining operations and has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™, and NetZero Iron™. Canada Nickel is also advancing NetZero Metals, a downstream processing strategy intended to support a vertically integrated North American critical minerals supply chain. The Company is positioned to support growing global demand for nickel through large-scale resources located in stable, low political risk jurisdictions and is anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins Nickel District. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby CEO

Phone: 647-256-1954

Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the potential and viability of Advanced Weathering Enhancement (AWE) technology for producing ultralow cost hydrogen, the potential and viability of carbon sequestration generally, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, timing and completion (if at all) of additional mineral resource estimates, the potential of the Timmins Nickel District, strategic plans, including future exploration and development plans and results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur 2 the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.