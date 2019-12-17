Georg M. Hasselmann, Ph.D., J.D., Patent Attorney, Joins Thrive IP® Law Firm

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Georg M. Hasselmann, Esq. has joined the law firm of Thrive IP® as an attorney. Georg is a Registered Patent Attorney and is admitted to practice law in Virginia. He has opened a new office for the firm in Alexandria, Virginia, directly across from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Georg holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from The Johns Hopkins University. He acquired his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center. Hailing from Germany, Georg studied chemistry at the Rhenish-Westphalian University in Aachen (RWTH Aachen). Prior to becoming a patent attorney, Georg worked as a research fellow at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Gaithersburg, MD.

Georg's practice focuses on the protection of intellectual property including the preparation and filing of patent applications, global coordination of IP portfolios, infringement clearance, patent validity opinions, and patent licensing.

Thrive IP® is an intellectual property boutique serving clients from offices in South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. The firm's clients are located throughout the United States and Europe.

