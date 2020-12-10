George & Barbara Bush Foundation Announces New CEO, Max Angerholzer, Ready To Lead Organization "into An Exciting Future"

Angerholzer, 43, is steeped in non-profit experience having recently served as Executive Vice President of the Institute of International Education — a New York non-profit global education organization with 18 offices and more than 650 employees worldwide. Prior to that, from 2012 to 2017, he also served as President & CEO of the Center for the Study of the Presidency & Congress in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Angerholzer also previously managed the Richard Lounsbery Foundation, a New York philanthropic institution that awards grants primarily in scientific research and technology policy, education, international relations, and security. He has extensive experience in the financial sector, and serves on multiple boards.

"In this nationwide search, our organization had two key priorities," said Alexander "Hap" Ellis, president of the Bush Foundation board. "First, we wanted a proven leader who understood the special relationship the Bushes enjoyed with Texas A&M, and was committed to making that vital partnership even stronger. And second, we wanted someone with a servant's heart — who shares the same passion for 'service to others' that both George and Barbara Bush exemplified throughout their meaningful lives."

Ellis added: "We are grateful to Andy Card for his selfless service during this transitional time, and very pleased to welcome Max into the extended Bush family to help lead the foundation into what promises to be an exciting future."

The Bush Foundation announced in June that Andy Card had agreed to serve as interim CEO while Heidrick & Struggles conducted the nationwide search to succeed the outgoing David Jones. Angerholzer is the sixth individual to lead the organization since its inception in 1991.

"I am looking forward to moving to College Station as soon as possible but, in the meantime, I have a lot of listening and learning to do," Angerholzer said. "Despite the challenges of this COVID environment, I look forward to connecting and consulting with as many friends of the Bush Foundation as I can reach. Let me quickly add that, like so many, I have the utmost respect and admiration for the President and Mrs. Bush — and fully recognize I am being entrusted with a very precious and special legacy that, if harnessed properly, will continue to inspire our fellow citizens of all ages."

The George & Barbara Bush Foundation is headquartered at Texas A&M University, a university with which it shares strong ties, and supports the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University and the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum also located on the Texas A&M campus, while promoting President and Mrs. Bush's legacies for the benefit of future generations. Learn more at: https://www.georgeandbarbarabush.org/

