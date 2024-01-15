George Abernathy has joined NewRoad as a Strategic Advisor

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NewRoad Capital Partners, a Northwest Arkansas-based growth equity firm that invests in supply chain and logistics, retail, and marketing technology companies, is pleased to announce that George Abernathy has joined the team as a Strategic Advisor. George joins a growing team of NewRoad operating professionals, which includes six operating partners and nine strategic advisors.

NewRoad Partner, Tracy Black, said, "I am excited to add George to our team. George's leadership skills and experience with the sales processes and building sales organizations will be invaluable to our portfolio companies."

George Abernathy has more than 30 years of supply chain and technology sales and operating experience in building and managing companies, constructing revenue and profit-making enterprises. George is the outgoing President of Emerge where he was recruited to build out commercial offerings and revenue sources. Prior to Emerge, George was President of FreightWaves where he built and was responsible for all revenue and commercial efforts, including SaaS, marketing, and virtual/physical events.

George has a breadth of technology, asset, and non-asset industry background, having held executive leadership positions at Transplace, J.B. Hunt, Logistics.com and Sabre Logistics. George served as President of Transplace during the company's rapid ascension into becoming a top 3PL.

Abernathy stated, "The NewRoad team distinguishes themselves as they engage with their portfolio companies in a dynamic manner helping the businesses with expertise in areas that are critical to establishing and then maintaining profitable growth. I look forward to providing guidance and counsel to the outstanding NewRoad portfolio companies."

About NewRoad Capital Partners:

NewRoad Capital Partners, LLC ("NewRoad") invests in high-growth supply chain and logistics, retail, and marketing technology companies. As experienced entrepreneurs and operators, the NewRoad team prides itself on the high level of collaboration it brings to each of its investments. NewRoad's team of investment professionals, operating partners, and strategic advisors possess deep relevant investing and operating expertise, including significant experience in leading large divisions of enterprise companies and building businesses of scale from concept to realization. For more information, visit: https://newroadcp.com/.

