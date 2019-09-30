George Ball Recognized as 2019 LA Business Journal CFO of the Year Finalist

CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is proud to announce that George Ball, Chief Financial Officer, has been named a finalist for the 2019 Los Angeles Business Journal Chief Financial Officer of the Year. Ball was integral in the company going public in May 2019 and our transformation into an innovative, technology-driven solutions company in the defense, critical infrastructure and intelligence markets.

"There is no one more deserving of this award than George Ball," said Chuck Harrington, Parsons Chief Executive Officer. "George is an outstanding CFO who embodies ethics, integrity and performance. His leadership and strategic council were critical in navigating the IPO process, our three recent acquisitions, and in shaping us into an innovative technology company that is providing world-class solutions to our customers around the world. We are very proud to have George on our team and are pleased that he is receiving the recognition he deserves."

Ball joined Parsons in 1995 and has served in a variety of financial and operational positions since that time, assuming his current position in 2008. In addition to his responsibilities at Parsons, he serves on the Board of Directors of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc., and Wells Fargo Real Estate Investment Corporation. He is also active in numerous community organizations in Pasadena, Calif., and currently serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Los Angeles County Arboretum Foundation and the Advisory Board of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider for the future of global defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bryce McDevitt

+1 703.851.4425

Bryce.McDevitt@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 571.655.8264

Dave.Spille@parsons.com

SOURCE Parsons Corporation

Related Links

https://www.parsons.com

