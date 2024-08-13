George Bandy Joins Andersen Corporation as Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer

BAYPORT, Minn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation, manufacturer of America's most loved brand of windows and doors*, proudly announces George Bandy has joined the company as its new vice president and chief sustainability officer.

"At Andersen, we are steadfast in our commitment to meet the needs of today without compromising the needs of future generations. We know our success relies heavily on the health and resiliency of the communities where we live and work, and protecting people and our planet is more important than ever," said Chris Galvin, Andersen Corporation president and chief executive officer. "With George at the helm, this new leadership position will accelerate our sustainability journey as we work every day to make decisions that help our customers achieve their sustainability aspirations, elevate our industry and ultimately help make the world a better place."

Bandy has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the sustainability space, working across a wide variety of industries, including sustainability leadership roles at Amazon and Mohawk Industries. Most recently, he served as chief sustainability officer at Darling Fibers, a polyester chip and fiber manufacturer, where he stewarded the company's commitment to nature-positive, carbon neutral, recycled, bio-based, and next generation biodegradable products and the circular economy.

Bandy is a highly renowned expert on topics such as the business of sustainability, social sustainability, circular economy, sustainable supply chain, and smart design. He has been recognized for his leadership by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) Leadership Award and is a recipient of the Living Future Hero award.

Additionally, Bandy serves on the GBCI Board of Directors, Trane Sustainability Advisory Board and the International Interior Design Association. He is former Chairman of the Board for the USGBC.

Bandy joins a dedicated team of sustainability practitioners at Andersen and will work closely with a cross-functional team across RD&I, operations, strategic sourcing, government relations, marketing, community relations and sales to advance comprehensive sustainability strategies that positively impact the business, the customer experience, and the environment.

About Andersen Corporation

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

