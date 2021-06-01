George C. McFarland, MSW Joins Evon Medics, LLC as Advisor

ELKRIDGE, Md., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business, Evon Medics, LLC today announced that community engagement and social work consultant, Mr. George C. McFarland has joined the advisory board of the company in a formal advisory role. Mr. McFarland is currently the President and CEO of McFarland & Associates, Inc. a management consulting firm established in Montgomery County, Maryland in 1989.

"Mr. McFarland's network and experience working with numerous federal, state, and community organizations throughout the United States to improve the quality of life in communities affected by health and social determined risks would be valuable to Evon Medics as we continue to engage these underserved populations in our clinical trials," said Charles Nwaokobia, Chief Operating Officer, Evon Medics, LLC. "We are also excited about the opportunity to leverage his wealth of experience managing over $100 million in grants and contracts to promote health and human development."

Mr. McFarland holds both BA and Master of Social Work degrees from Howard University with an emphasis on social policy, economics, and research. Over the past three decades McFarland & Associates, Inc. has served as both a prime contractor and subcontractor to many of the nation's foremost research and service firms throughout the United States. He is a graduate of the United States Small Business Administration's 8(a) Program designed to foster minority business ownership and growth. He is also a graduate of Leadership Maryland, a statewide leadership training Institute that brings together a collaboration of business leaders and practitioners to help solve problems unique to the state of Maryland. For more than 25 years Mr. McFarland has served on the Board of Directors for So Others Might Eat, a local homeless organization that provides shelter, food, education, and training to more than 13,000 residents of the District of Columbia annually.

Evon Medics, LLC is a medical devices and neuroscience research company founded in April 2013 by Johns Hopkins trained physicians. The company develops therapeutics and devices for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease, Opioid Use Disorder, Traumatic Brain Injury, Chronic pain, and other chronic neurological diseases that have remained elusive to treatment. The company Head Office is in Elkridge, Maryland.

Contact name: Charles Nwaokobia

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 914-888-7678

Website: https://www.evonmedics.com

SOURCE Evon Medics, LLC