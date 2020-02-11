George Chidiac, Superintendent of Stafford Township: How Education Has Changed After 25 Years

MANAHAWKIN, N.J., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetPinnacle features Stafford Township Superintendent George Chidiac as a featured executive. Providing valuable insight into the career development of an administrative leader in education.

George Chidiac first discovered his passion for education when he began his career in 1995 as a teacher of health/exercise science. After receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree from Rowan University, he quickly landed his first job in early childhood education. From his experiences, he became driven to make a lasting impact on early childhood education .

George Chidiac

During his tenure, George Chidiac was the Special Olympics Coordinator of Ocean County. He received a "Teacher of the Year" Governor Recognition from the state of New Jersey and was a finalist in the hit NBC television show " Fear Factor " representing students with special needs.

"My first significant impact came when I implemented a district-wide water safety program by facilitating lifeguard training and utilizing my lifeguard footage on several news broadcasts such as ABC, NBC, and CBS to educate students," stated George Chidiac.

After considering several options for his role in educational administration, he accepted the vice-principal position at Barnegat Township School District in 2004. After 13 months as vice principal and director of special services, he was awarded the positions as principal for Barnegat Township School District in 2005.

"Serving as principal of Barnegat Township was a tremendous experience for me. Collaborating with administrators and educators, we were able to establish a healthy learning culture and community-based events; MS Bike ride, Breast Cancer Awareness March, March of Dimes, SRTS walking event, Families in Need program to name a few." - George Chidiac, Superintendent of Schools, Stafford Township.

George Chidiac realized he wanted to make a positive change for young learners and improve education at a systematic level. These realizations were solidified when accepting the position of Superintendent of Schools for Stafford Township in Manahawkin, NJ, in 2013.

Over the past 25 years in various educational roles, George Chidiac has been able to embrace changes to ensure his administrative leadership role in providing the best educational experience possible for his students and subordinates. As superintendent of schools in Stafford Township, George Chidiac has improved standardized test scores, increasing student motivation, and fostering academic achievement through a student-centered approach to education.

By realizing the new technologies accessible to his students and educators, George Chidiac collaborated with his administrators to provide state of the art technology into the education process for Stafford Township School District. Establishing SMART Boards, 1:1 Chromebooks for all students, and interactive technology in all classrooms.

Administrative leaders like George Chidiac realize the importance of providing the best experience possible to students, staff, and parents. This level of leadership will ensure the number of adolescents enrolled in educational programs will continue to rise for years to come.

LinkedIn

Twitter

YouTube

About NetPinnacle.com

NetPinnacle interviews executive leaders with actual experience in influencing an industry. We talk with people who've sacrificed to master skills, built something from scratch, and who want to mentor the next generation of executives. We're the leader in sharing personal stories of what it takes to be successful in your industry.

Contact:

Zak Gaines

856-535-6313

SOURCE NetPinnacle